People across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa protest against electricity bills, shutter down strike

Web Desk: Protests are continuing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against rising and expensive electricity bills, in Nowshera, Mardan, Charsada and Swabi and other districts, people came out on the streets and raised slogans against the government while protesting. Transgenders also participated in the protest against the increase in electricity bills in Nowshera and closed the Peshawar Rawalpindi Road for all traffic demanding a reduction in electricity bills. The protesters raised slogans against the government and WAPDA and said that they will not collect the bills until the oppressive tax is removed. The extra electricity bills are unbearable in this era of inflation.

In Swat district too, the high electricity bills have burdened the poor people and the citizens are unable to pay the high bills and protests are being held by the people.

The demand of the people of Malakand district is gaining strength from the government to reduce the extra charges, there is a complete shutter-down strike in Malakand district against the increase in electricity bills, the call of the United Trade Union for Butt Khela, Dargai, Sakhakot, Thana and Tota. Business centers in the mine are closed.

In Risalpur, people are protesting against electricity bills, people have completely blocked the Mardan-Nowshera GT road for all traffic and traders have closed commercial centers and shops. The protesters said that in this era of inflation, the extra electricity bills are unbearable, so they will not collect the bills until the cruel tax is removed, the government should immediately reduce the electricity prices so that the people can breathe easy. .

The citizens of Mardan are also protesting against the increase in electricity bills and taxes. They are protesting and demanding from the government that how will it be possible for them to pay the heavy electricity bills in this era of inflation where meeting other needs is beyond the reach of the people.

