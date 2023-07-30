Home » People are becoming more and more arrogant in the Tatras
People are becoming more and more arrogant in the Tatras

Michal Gerčák (42) has been going to the mountains since he was seventeen. An experienced mountain guide notices that visitors to the High Tatras do not listen to the well-intentioned advice of experienced guides. As long as they are not doing a clearly risky activity that borders on the risk of injury, or they are not endangering him and his clients, he does not say anything to them.

“In the summer, it’s hard to tell someone that there is still snow in the Tatras and they need “cats”, when the heat is sweltering in Bratislava or Košice. So they go hiking in shorts, t-shirts and sneakers. They come to the first snowfield. They tell themselves that they will get through it somehow. But other fields come and go further. Then on the way down, where they slip, they bitterly regret it,” says Gerčák.

In the interview you will read:

what are the most common mistakes mountain visitors make; that he cannot expel anyone from the mountains, it is everyone’s personal responsibility; what equipment is necessary for the hike and when to leave; that in the vast majority of accidents it is not an objective cause, but a subjective failure.

You were a mountain rescuer for eleven years, today you head the technical commission of the National Association of Mountain Guides. Is the behavior of people changing in the mountains?

It can be seen that more and more people go hiking early in the morning. That’s good, even considering the storms that usually come around lunchtime and in the afternoon. Lightning causes fatal injuries.

So are mountain visitors more experienced or better prepared?

I wouldn’t rate it that way, but yes, they are getting better.

What are the most common mistakes made by regular visitors to the Tatras?

What is changing is that people are becoming more arrogant. Their self-confidence grows. Also an experienced cottager from Rysov

