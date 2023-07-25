People burning the Koran in Denmark | abbreviations

On Monday, July 24, two people in Denmark burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen, threatening a further deterioration in diplomatic relations between the two countries, according to Reuters.

The agency said the protesters were from a group calling itself Danish Patriots, which organized a similar demonstration last week and broadcast the events live on Facebook.

It reported that the demonstrators trampled on the Qur’an and set it on fire after placing it in a tin tray next to the Iraqi flag, which was also placed on the ground.

In the same context, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement, stating: “We condemn, in repeated and strict terms, the repeated burning of a copy of the Holy Qur’an in front of the building of the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Denmark,” noting that “these systematic actions allow the infection of extremism and hatred to put societies in front of a real threat to peaceful coexistence.”

The ministry called on the authorities of the countries in the European Union to “quickly reconsider the so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate, and for there to be a clear collective position to prevent these abuses in front of the buildings of the embassies of the Republic of Iraq on its territory.”

And she believed that “silence and lack of reliance on clear procedures prevent the perpetrators of these acts and expose them to legal accountability,” adding: “We renew the position of the Iraqi government calling for international resolutions and instruments to criminalize these acts, looking at respect for religious symbols and holy books in an equal and transparent manner, without discrimination on the basis of religion and race.”