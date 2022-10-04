[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 3, 2022]A few days ago, earthquakes hit Tianjin and Shijiazhuang, the capital city of Hebei Province. The video posted on the Internet shows that the house shook violently when the earthquake occurred in Shijiazhuang, and people eating in the restaurant exclaimed “Run!” and rushed out of the door.

According to China Earthquake Networks, at 16:07 on October 2, an earthquake of magnitude 2.2 occurred in Tianjin Binhai New Area (39.13 degrees north latitude, 117.63 degrees east longitude) with a focal depth of 11 kilometers.

Due to the small magnitude of the earthquake, Tianjin residents did not feel much. Some netizens said on Weibo: “I didn’t feel it just now, but I was flustered in the afternoon.”

However, at 1:49 a.m. the next day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang City, Hebei (38.35 degrees north latitude, 113.73 degrees east longitude), with a focal depth of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was 40 kilometers away from Yu County, Shanxi Province, 41 kilometers away from Pingshan County, Shijiazhuang, 56 kilometers away from downtown Yangquan, Shanxi, and 74 kilometers away from downtown Shijiazhuang. The earthquake was felt in Pingshan County and its surrounding areas.

According to the “Beijing News” report, Shijiazhuang City felt the earthquake more obviously, Baoding City, Xingtai City have felt the earthquake. Local residents said that they lived on the 20th floor. When the earthquake occurred, the house shook obviously, and the electric cars downstairs rang.

A local resident’s home surveillance took pictures of the earthquake, and the camera shook violently in an instant, and there was a loud noise around.

Another surveillance video showed that in a restaurant, people who were eating felt the shaking, exclaimed “run!”, and immediately rushed out of the door to avoid safety.

Online video shows that some houses were damaged in the earthquake and the walls were cracked, showing that the power of the earthquake should not be underestimated.

There are also netizens who shared their feelings and experiences in the earthquake on Weibo: “I said why the bed was shaking yesterday…” “I was woken up in the middle of the night by the shock. Before the earthquake, I felt it was shaking back and forth. Yesterday Is it because you are sleeping in the wrong direction at night or do you feel like you are swaying from side to side.”

“Animals are really super sensitive. About ten seconds before the earthquake, I heard two German shepherds screaming in the yard. After I was woken up, I heard the shaking of the bookcase, and then I knew there was an earthquake.”

“No wonder the stray cat outside just after seven o’clock, and the neighbor’s dog all barked for a while. It turned out that there was an earthquake…”

“Handan was shivering.” “I also felt the tremor here in Shanxi. Fortunately, it wasn’t that big. It woke me up in the middle of the night, and I continued to sleep thinking it was thunder.”

“There has been an earthquake in Shijiazhuang, and the magnitude of this earthquake is not too small in rural areas. I hope everyone is safe!”

After the earthquake, the Hebei provincial government started the provincial earthquake disaster level IV emergency response from 4:20 on October 3.

Some netizens said: “Shijiazhuang belongs to the earthquake zone in North China, at the junction of the Jizhong Plate and the Jinji Plate in the North China Plate. It was formed in the NE-Taihang Mountain Piedmont fault zone of the Yanshan Movement, and runs through the Shijiazhuang area vertically. In this fault zone On the Xingtai area, there has been a major earthquake of magnitude 7 or above, and Shijiazhuang, which is brought by this event, will inevitably experience an earthquake, I hope everyone can be safe.”

Weibo V “Ye Aimao”: “#Shijiazhuang Earthquake# occurred in Hebei, with a magnitude of 4.3 and an epicenter of 10 kilometers. The epicenter was near Xiaojue Town, and the epicenter was clearly felt. Combined with yesterday’s 2.2-magnitude #Tianjin Earthquake#, the Tangshan earthquake zone may have been active. Hopefully this 4.3 is the biggest in the series.”

In addition to the earthquake, there have been outbreaks in Shijiazhuang and Tianjin, which have been under lockdown for several days.

