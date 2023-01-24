CCTV News: Right now is the first ice and snow season after the Beijing Winter Olympics. I watched the Winter Olympics last year and went to the snow field this year. During the Spring Festival, people from all over the country are enthusiastic about participating in ice and snow sports.

Jilin: Enjoy the fun of ice and snow during the Spring Festival holiday

In Tonghua City, Jilin Province, the local ice and snow park has launched more than 20 kinds of ice and snow entertainment projects, such as bumper cars on ice and bumper balls on snow, so that people can enjoy the fun of sports. During the Spring Festival, Tonghua City has organized more than 20 kinds of ice and snow sports of more than 100 items.

In Meihekou City, on the frozen river, ice car enthusiasts are chasing after each other, which is very lively. In Changchun, the lights are bright at night, the ice sculptures are radiant, and there are more than 30 kinds of entertainment items such as ice and snow slides in the ice play area. Both adults and children can enjoy ice and snow fun.

Xinjiang: ski resorts and ice and snow parks usher in peak passenger flow

In the past two days, many ski resorts and ice and snow parks in the north and south of Tianshan Mountain in Xinjiang have ushered in peak passenger flow. Many tourists on the ski trails are enjoying the speed and fun of skiing, celebrating the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit while exercising.

Qinghai: Ski lovers gallop on the snow field to experience “speed and passion”

In Datong County, Xining City, Qinghai, ski enthusiasts gallop on the snow track, feeling the speed and passion of skiing.

Shaanxi: New Year’s Eve Passionate New Fashion on Ski Resorts

During the Spring Festival this year, at the Taibai Aoshan Ski Resort in Baoji, Shaanxi, skiing has become the most fashionable way to celebrate the Spring Festival here. People enjoy the speed and passion of flying down the snow track. More and more southern tourists also come to ski resorts to experience the fun of ice and snow tourism.

The gradual return of the public’s enthusiasm for ice and snow tourism has also led to an increase in the number of reservations for hotels, homestays, and restaurants around the ski resort.