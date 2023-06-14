People from all walks of life in Honduras pay close attention to President Hong’s visit to China and look forward to deepening China-Honduras cooperation-News Center-Nanhai.com

Honduran President Chiomara Castro’s recent visit to China has attracted great attention from all walks of life in Honduras. In addition, local mainstream media such as the national TV station of Honduras, the government organ “People’s Power”, and “News“, which has the largest circulation and influence in the country, also carried extensive reports on this.

China Central Radio and Television also co-planned and broadcasted a one-hour special program on China-Honduras relations and Chinese culture with Honduras mainstream media TV 11.

Headquarters reporter Hou Jiaqi: I am now on my way to Channel 11, a mainstream media in Honduras. Today I will participate in a one-hour live broadcast as a special guest interviewer. This program is a special program on China-Hong Kong relations and Chinese culture jointly planned by us and Channel 11.

The program was broadcast live during prime time at noon that day. The headquarter reporter expressed the hope that the two countries’ media personnel will cooperate with the media through news reports to play a role in enhancing the understanding and mutual trust between the two peoples. The staff of the Chinese embassy in Honduras also described the positive progress in various fields since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries from the perspective of diplomats in the program.

After the establishment of diplomatic relations between Hong Kong and China, a delegation of about 30 media professionals from Honduras radio, television, newspapers, and social media platforms visited China. The host of the column, Hu Disi, is one of the members of the delegation.

Honduras Channel 11 news host Judis: One hour is very short for those who want to know more about the two countries. I hope to broadcast more programs like this.

Politicians in Honduras also expressed their great expectation that the two countries can jointly promote high-level bilateral cooperation and jointly explore development opportunities in the future.

Edgar Soriano, Director of the Merchant Marine Bureau of Honduras: We use China as a reference, and it is an example worth learning in our social and economic development. Honduras is currently working on improving port infrastructure and logistics capabilities. China is very important to us in terms of promoting its own economic development and creating development opportunities.











Responsible editor: Liang Jiaying