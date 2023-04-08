More than 700 people from Caracas accompanied this Friday the traditional representation of the Stations of the Cross that residents and religious leaders of Petare have been doing on the steep slopes of this neighborhood, for more than 30 years, to commemorate the passion of Christ.

Through the streets of the Caracas neighborhood, a group of actors represented the last moments of Christ, narrated in the Bible. This before the eyes of hundreds of people who were moved to tears with the performance of the characters.

On this occasion, the public that accompanied Jesús de Petare and his captors was larger than in 2022, when religious activity resumed, suspended for two years due to the restrictions imposed by covid-19.

People from Caracas at Stations of the Cross in Petare

The actors are residents of the community, of all ages, who claim to prepare at least three months in advance to characterize their characters.

Claudio Mirabal, one of the participants, told EFE that his motivation to be part of this event is faith, which is why he has been participating in the play for seven years in which they commemorate the ordeal of Jesus Christ until he was crucified.

“It motivates me to participate here in the passion of Christ because I am, first and foremost, a Christian, and also a collaborator of the parish.” This was reaffirmed by Mirabal, who played Simon of Cyrene, Christ’s helper, in the task of carrying the cross.

The hundreds of neighbors who accompanied the play, including children, were protected by police officers and firefighters who not only protected the public, but also supported the actors who climbed the cross to stage the crucifixion.

Thus, the people of Petares once again experienced this religious event that has been a tradition since 1986 in the popular area and is attended by Catholics from all over the city as part of their Holy Week rituals.

