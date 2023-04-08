Home News People from Caracas went up to Petare to witness the passion of Christ
News

People from Caracas went up to Petare to witness the passion of Christ

by admin
People from Caracas went up to Petare to witness the passion of Christ
petare caracas
AME1649. CARACAS (VENEZUELA), 04/15/2022.- Believers represent today the Stations of the Cross, organized by the Nuestra Señora de Fátima Church in the El Nazareno neighborhood of Petare, in Caracas (Venezuela). EFE/ Rayner Peña R

More than 700 people from Caracas accompanied this Friday the traditional representation of the Stations of the Cross that residents and religious leaders of Petare have been doing on the steep slopes of this neighborhood, for more than 30 years, to commemorate the passion of Christ.

Through the streets of the Caracas neighborhood, a group of actors represented the last moments of Christ, narrated in the Bible. This before the eyes of hundreds of people who were moved to tears with the performance of the characters.

On this occasion, the public that accompanied Jesús de Petare and his captors was larger than in 2022, when religious activity resumed, suspended for two years due to the restrictions imposed by covid-19.

People from Caracas at Stations of the Cross in Petare

The actors are residents of the community, of all ages, who claim to prepare at least three months in advance to characterize their characters.

Claudio Mirabal, one of the participants, told EFE that his motivation to be part of this event is faith, which is why he has been participating in the play for seven years in which they commemorate the ordeal of Jesus Christ until he was crucified.

“It motivates me to participate here in the passion of Christ because I am, first and foremost, a Christian, and also a collaborator of the parish.” This was reaffirmed by Mirabal, who played Simon of Cyrene, Christ’s helper, in the task of carrying the cross.

The hundreds of neighbors who accompanied the play, including children, were protected by police officers and firefighters who not only protected the public, but also supported the actors who climbed the cross to stage the crucifixion.

See also  The current political scene said, do not forget the candlelight in the Yangjiagou cave dwelling in Shilu Yangjiagou still flickering jqknews

Thus, the people of Petares once again experienced this religious event that has been a tradition since 1986 in the popular area and is attended by Catholics from all over the city as part of their Holy Week rituals.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

WILL PAYO CUBAS BE THE SALVATION OF THE...

Cease fire… and what about the hostilities?

Two occupants injured – Tiroler (17) crashes his...

ANDE signs contract for modernization, repowering and rehabilitation...

What kind of intelligence do you have? And...

Presenter: Cathy Hummels: Show sexy more often as...

Another test of North Korea’s undersea attack drone

Atlético Huila fell on a visit to Águilas

Criticism of the Corona policy – chief of...

China has started military exercises around Taiwan

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy