People in Spain went to the polls for local elections – World News

Oy use The elections started at 09:00 local time (10:00 CEST) and 12 of the 17 autonomous administrations in the country (Aragon, Asturias, Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Castilla La Mancha, Madrid, Valencia, EstremaduraLa Rioja, Navarra and Murcia) local parliaments, the assemblies of the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla on the territory of North Africa, and 8,131 mayors.

Political parties are terrorist organizations during the election campaign. ANDHe discussed health, economic crisis, drought and immigration issues, especially the nomination of some members of .

More than 60 thousand city council members and 736 self-government parliament deputies will be elected in the local elections.

Since general elections are expected to be held at the end of the year in Spain, today’s local elections are expected to shed light on the new political structure of the country.

The main opposition right-wing People’s Party (PP) and the candidate list of the main opposition right-wing People’s Party (PP), which is the first in the country’s democracy history, and the majority partner of the coalition government formed at the beginning of 2020, the Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and its junior partner Unidas Podemos (PP) have increased their candidate list by 4 percent compared to the last local elections 4 years ago. The vote rates of the far-right Vox party, which increased by 260, will be decisive before the general elections at the end of the year.

Moreover, AND The votes of the EH Bildu party operating in the Basque region, which nominated 37 people who had been convicted in the past in connection with the terrorist organization, will also be followed.

There are also more than 800,000 Muslim voters in local elections.

Ceuta The political party called “Dignity and Citizenship Movement” (MDyC), operating in the city of Istanbul, broke new ground in Spain by forming its candidate list entirely from Muslims for the first time.

The most curious results in the local elections, in which approximately 243 thousand more voters will cast their votes compared to four years ago, are the Madrid autonomous administration and mayorship, in which the PP currently holds the majority, and the mayorship in Barcelona, ​​where Ada Colau aims to be elected for the third time. Valencia, Aragon and Extremadura are listed as autonomous governments.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who voted at the Nuestra Senora del Buen Consejo school in the capital Madrid for the local elections where 35.1 million voters were registered, became one of the earliest political leaders to go to the polls.

Voting will end at 20:00 local time (21:00 GMT).

Click for News from Other World