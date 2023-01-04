[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 02, 2023]The epidemic tsunami in China has not subsided, and waves have risen again, and many people have experienced secondary infections. A person in the medical field warned his family members that many patients with secondary infection had symptoms that were 10 times more painful than the first time. Many people died of secondary infection in the hospital, but they were not reported on TV at all.

On January 2, the entry of #Second Infection New Crown What Experience# was a hot search on Weibo. At present, the first batch of infected people in China have not yet recovered, and the topic of “secondary infection” has attracted attention. Discussions such as “the more infections, the worse the immunity” and “repeated infection will lead to death” have aroused people’s concerns.

A few days ago, a chatting audio of a person in the medical field and his family was uploaded on the Internet. He warned his relatives and friends: “The second infection is getting worse. Now the hospital beds are tight. These patients are basically the patients with the second positive. These are not reported on TV. let me tell you.”

“How serious is the secondary yang, even if your own immune system is not working well, you have to rely on that kind of human immunoglobulin to maintain your own immune system, and they are all lying in the hospital. Diversity kills people.”

He warned relatives and friends: “What you see is what experts say to comfort people. After this thing becomes positive, after a month, the immune cells that are immune to the virus are gone in 30 days, and you will be infected after one month. “

“Because you have been infected once before, your own immune system is definitely not as good as the first time, so you have to rely on that kind of human immunoglobulin to improve your immunity. If you don’t lose this thing, the persistent high fever above 40 degrees will not subside. That person can be burned for you, alas, these things are not reported on TV at all.”

“You don’t even know if you don’t do this thing (selling medicine). You go to the hospital to see how crazy the immunoglobulins are in our market these two days. It’s hard to find one, and that person puts it away. Lying in the hospital does not need medicine, there is no medicine.”

He revealed that there are many people with secondary infections in the hospital. “They said that the secondary infection is painful. The pain on the body is 10 to 5 times that of the first time. How painful do you think that pain is? Ibuprofen doesn’t work at all, and seeing those people suffer all the time, I’m afraid of secondary infection.”

“So not many years ago, the three of us didn’t dare to go back, because we were afraid of secondary infection, and the secondary infection would be over when we went to the doctor. The older man in his 60s and 70s is in the automatic room here. Several of them have died.” He said that basically, secondary infections will bring out other complications, such as those with a bad heart, bad liver, and bad kidney function, and those people will not be able to survive. , “These hospitals do not report on these TVs.”

He advised his relatives and friends not to listen to experts, and to take good protection when going out, and not to have second yang. “I went to the hospital every day to watch these people. I suffered too much. Let me tell you, even those with a little bad health couldn’t make it through. You said that the person lost two immunoglobulins a day, and one in the morning. Only, one in the afternoon costs 2,000 yuan a day, can you afford to lose if the family is not good?”

He bluntly said that now he wants to wear a three-layer mask when he goes out, because he is afraid of secondary infection. He reminds his relatives and friends again that he must explain to his family, “Oh, don’t always listen to the experts on the TV. What they say now All the words are for the purpose of stabilizing this society and this situation. If he tells the truth, I tell you that this society will be messed up.”

“Really, you said that there are so many people lying in the hospital. On this TV, which hospital did you watch say how hard it is for people infected with the second virus? Did you see a report on TV? No report at all. The second infection died These people, you know how to kill these people, have you seen on TV, have you heard of people who died because of the new crown and second yang energy? Don’t they report it on TV? Then I’ll tell you that there are people around you.”

He once again reminded his relatives and friends: “So experts on these things are now trying to stabilize the social situation. Just know what you know, especially the elderly at home, you must take good precautions, and don’t get infected a second time.”

There are currently more than 130 Omicronia branches spreading in China, and XBB mutant strains have been detected in Shanghai. According to news from CCTV on January 1, recently, many provinces have released survey data, and the infection rate in some places is above 60%. Cases in cities that have experienced multiple rounds of peaks in new crown infections have confirmed that people are reinfected with the new coronavirus (coronavirus), experts say.

Experts also said that whether there will be a second infection depends on how much overlap with the previous strain and the level of autoantibodies. In other words, secondary infection may indeed exist, and it is difficult to have corresponding defense measures.

However, the Weibo big V “Fang Chengshi” refuted the expert’s conclusion: “Our domestic epidemic strains can be seen from the mutation map, and they are thousands of miles away from xbb, so there is no overlap, and we want to get cross-immune protection ?The Arabian Nights Well. The phrase “self-resistance” is even more fart. The resistance is still there for the first time, and the disease strain has repeatedly attacked the immune system. With the apoptosis of immune cells again and again, what resistance is there? force?”

He said, “Since monoclonal antibodies and serum giants cannot effectively deal with xbb, the treatment also includes the injection of ‘immunoglobulin’, so you will find that the price of this thing should be rising rapidly.”

Some netizens said: “My friend, the one who lost his sense of taste for half a year, got a second infection, and healthy young men can get a second infection… let alone the elderly. If there are elderly people at home, you must pay more attention… ·”

Another netizen lamented: “Last month #感染新冠是什么感觉#, this month’s #两个护病新冠是什么感觉#, just die.”

