[The Epoch Times, December 16, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) On the evening of December 15, netizens in many places in Zhejiang witnessed the fall of a “bolide”. Citizens near the crash site picked up the “bolide” meteorite, and the ownership of this “exotic object” has become a hot topic.

On December 16, related to “Bolide meteorites belong to the country or to individuals?” ” Topic on the hot search.

“Yangtze Evening News” reported that meteorites have been found in many places across the country in recent years. Netizens wonder whether this “exotic object” belongs to the discoverer or the local government?

In this regard, Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, said that if it is a meteorite with important scientific research value, according to Article 250 of the “Civil Code”, it belongs to the state. If the meteorite has no scientific value, the principle of preemption in the Civil Code can be applied, and it will be owned by the person who found it.

Netizens have heatedly discussed, “Meteorites belong to the government. If the house is smashed and damaged, who should be held responsible?” “Will the country lose money if it hits someone?” , don’t need any integrity.” “What belongs to the state in China, belongs to individuals abroad.”

In recent years, Chinese people have picked up ebony on rivers, and gold, silver and jade objects dug up from old houses have been confiscated by the CCP in the name of the state. There are also Xinjiang herdsmen who picked up dog head gold and were jointly investigated by multiple departments. Some lawyers said that if they did not turn in the money, it would be a crime of embezzlement.

Mainland netizens ridiculed the CCP that its own bowls are filled with delicacies from mountains and seas, and their eyes are still staring at the cabbage gang in the bowls of the poor.

The “fireball” incident occurred at around 18:00 on December 15. Citizens in Hangzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua, Ningbo and other places in Zhejiang reported that they saw a “fireball” falling rapidly from the sky, illuminating the night sky. The multi-segment driving recorder took pictures of the crash.

Some Hangzhou netizens said that they saw it near Zhanongkou New Village, and some citizens said that they saw it in the Xiaoshan area. “At that time, the sky was already dark, and there was a very bright, very bright mass.”

According to reports, the fireball, which burned and emitted intense light, finally landed in Chengtou Village, Pujiang County, Jinhua City.

A villager told the “Yangtze Evening News” that when the incident happened, they heard a violent noise at home, the house shook, and it was like a thunderstorm, lighting up the outside. The place where it fell was tens of meters away from his home, and a hole was made on the road. Later, Bolide was picked up by someone and handed over to the police to take away.

A villager who picked up bolide meteorite fragments told Jinhua Evening News that the suspected meteorite fragment fell on a road and made a hole in the concrete floor, but when it was picked up, it was a small piece, about seven taels Many of them have been taken away by the police.

Another farmer may have some in his home, the report said. “Look at such a small piece, it is quite heavy, but there is no obvious temperature. Before we picked it up, we saw a large (fireball) fall and felt the shock.”

A total of 3 “bolide” meteorites were found in Tanxi Town, Pujiang County

Zhejiang News reported that as of 10:00 p.m. on the 15th, a total of 3 meteorites were found in Tanxi Township, Pujiang County. The heaviest one was found by Chen Genhua, a villager in Maodian Village, and her husband, weighing 3 catties and 4 taels.

Chen Genhua said that at 6 o’clock in the evening, they went out for a walk after dinner, and when they reached a bridge near the town government, a white light suddenly flashed in the sky, which was quite scary, like thunder. Walking back after walking, I found a black “stone” on the asphalt road, and the ground was smashed into the ground to a depth of 2 cm. I was worried that it would be harmful, so I dared not pick it up.

She said that after about an hour, a video of someone picking up the meteorite was found on the mobile phone, and they immediately went back to pick up the “stone”.

At present, the bolide meteorite has been handed over to the local government department for investigation and verification.

Mr. Zhang Baolin, a popular science expert and meteorite expert of the old expert lecturer group of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said: This meteorite should be an ordinary chondrite, which should initially belong to the L type. L chondrites are the second most common type of meteorite.

According to reports, at present, many meteorite enthusiasts gather in Zhejiang and other places to look for other fallen meteorites. The Pujiang County police have surrounded the scene and are further investigating where the meteorite fell.

Experts remind that if you pick up this meteorite specimen, don’t wash it with water easily. Because it contains a wealth of extraterrestrial information, once it is cleaned, a lot of information will be gone.

Meteorites are mostly bad omens

According to public information, Bolide is a term related to meteors and meteorites. According to Chinese tradition, falling meteorites is mostly an ominous sign.

There have been many meteorite events in modern China. In 1971, a meteorite rain occurred in Shuangyang County, Jilin Province. On September 13 of the same year, Lin Biao, No. 2 figure of the CCP, died in a plane crash in Mongolia; on April 15, 1986, a meteorite incident occurred in Suizhou City, Hubei Province. At that time, the top leaders of the CCP demanded the resignation of General Secretary Hu Yaobang.

On February 15, 1997, a meteorite rain occurred in the county-level city of Juancheng, Heze City, Shandong Province. On the 19th, the CCP officially announced that Deng Xiaoping had died of illness; on March 8, 1976, a rare meteorite incident occurred in Jilin. At that time, the three giants of the CCP, Zhou Enlai, Zhu De, and Mao Zedong, passed away one after another, a major earthquake occurred in Tangshan, Hebei, and a coup d’état occurred within the CCP.

Responsible Editor: Lin Congwen#