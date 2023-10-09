People invest in cryptocurrencies to improve their standard of living, a CoinTelegraph survey reveals

© Reuters. People are investing in cryptocurrencies to improve their standard of living, a survey reveals

Around 50% of crypto users invest in digital assets to improve their standard of living.

According to a survey conducted by cryptocurrency exchange Bitget, 46%, 44% and 41% of respondents in South Korea, Canada and Turkey respectively said that Improving your standard of living is the main objective when investing in digital assets. 36% of respondents in Malaysia and Taiwan believe that improving their family’s quality of life is more important.

About 27% of women in the United States and Turkey said they had invested in digital assets to finance their children’s education, compared to just 5% in South Korea and Japan.

