14
Births: www.sn.at/baby
Births: www.sn.at/baby
Deaths: www.sn.at/trauer
birthdays
Gertraud Hofer from Salzburg is celebrating her 80th birthday today.
Josef Schorn, former managing director of the warehouse in St. Koloman, former conductor of the traditional music band and member of the Kolomanichor St. Koloman and St. Koloman Seniors’ Association, is celebrating his 70th birthday today.
See also Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political Highlights The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech, research and deploy the construction of "big ideological and political courses", epidemic prevention and control, and talent development