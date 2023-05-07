Home » People May 8, 2023 | SN.at
News

People May 8, 2023 | SN.at

by admin
People May 8, 2023 | SN.at

Births: www.sn.at/baby
Deaths: www.sn.at/trauer

birthdays

Gertraud Hofer from Salzburg is celebrating her 80th birthday today.

Josef Schorn, former managing director of the warehouse in St. Koloman, former conductor of the traditional music band and member of the Kolomanichor St. Koloman and St. Koloman Seniors’ Association, is celebrating his 70th birthday today.

See also  Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political Highlights The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech, research and deploy the construction of "big ideological and political courses", epidemic prevention and control, and talent development

You may also like

Tiger Woods’ ex-partner accused him of sexual abuse...

‘The best of the best’ by Jhonsy

How does discharge management work? PZ – Pharmaceutical...

Today starts the Surf City El Salvador ISA...

The Esmad took La Permanente from Valledupar

Corona and climate protection: Düsseldorf Airport waives higher...

[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and...

Reconstruction of the municipal market in San José...

Fernando Soto Aparicio, seven years of absence

What cloak did she wear over her dress?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy