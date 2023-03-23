Izmir Metropolitan Municipality on the first day of Ramadan Ataturk in Konak in the square It brought together 5 thousand citizens at the fast-breaking dinner. Read the Quran before iftar. Addressing the people of Izmir before the first iftar meal, the Deputy Mayor of Izmir Metropolitan Municipality Mustafa Özuslu said, “Happy Ramadan. Ramazan Of course, it will be sad for us and our nation. The earthquake disaster we experienced on February 6 broke our hearts.

He condemned our entire country, our nation, to sorrow and pain. Then again Sanliurfa ve in Adıyaman This sadness has increased exponentially with the lives we lost in the flood disaster we experienced. You know very well that such days are the days when the pain is shared and reduced by sharing. Today we will open the first iftar of Ramadan together here. Also in Hatay, in Osmaniye and Adıyaman together. Thank you very much for sitting at this table with us at this table of abundance.”

On the other hand, Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Konak Square as well as earthquake zones on the first day of Ramadan Osmaniye, Adiyaman and Hatay opened an iftar table for 25 thousand people.

