people turn off the news, it’s not good for them

A world in which watching the news was considered an important activity for anyone who wanted to be a well-informed and responsible citizen is now a thing of the past. This is shown by the latest Reuters Institute survey. It was never true that everyone regularly bought a newspaper or watched the news on TV every day, but the idea that it was useful was widely accepted.

Today, many people consider the news to be harmful and follow the principle that if they want to live a satisfied life, it is better to turn it off. It’s not just the part of the population that consumes misinformation. The toxicity of the media is being debated across society – and felt by some journalists.

As many as 36 percent of people admit that they often or sometimes avoid the news. This is seven percentage points more than in 2017, according to the Digital News Report 2023 study published on Thursday by the Reuters Institute, which operates at the University of Oxford. Every year, the study maps the media behavior of people in 46 countries, including Slovakia.

People in Bulgaria, Croatia and Greece avoid the news the most (57%), Slovakia is comparable with the international average at 37%.

This trend is also evident in countries such as Germany and Austria, but it is not yet strong in the Nordic countries. In Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark, only about 20 percent of the population avoids the news.

In Taiwan, it is 17 percent of the respondents, the best in comparison was Japan (11 percent).

People turn off some topics

The Reuters Institute provided Denník N with more detailed data, which are no longer part of the officially published part of the study. It follows from them that they avoid the news more often in Slovakia