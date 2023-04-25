People’s Daily looks at Qinghai: Facing the problem, rural tourism takes a new path

Original title: Make more efforts to make investigation and research more in-depth and solid (New Observation on the Status of Cadres Daxing Investigation and Research Style)

Editor’s note: General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “Investigation and research are the foundation and the way to accomplish things. Without investigation, there is no right to speak, and without investigation, there is no right to make decisions.” “.

A few days ago, the Central Office issued the “Work Plan for the Investigation and Research of Daxing the Whole Party”, which put forward detailed requirements for the investigation and research of party members and cadres, and made clear arrangements in terms of research content, methods and steps.

At present, the whole party is vigorously promoting investigation and research. How to effectively improve the style of work and conduct investigations and research with a correct attitude and scientific methods? How to make good use of the heirloom of investigation and research, combine learning and research, integrate investigation and reform, and solve a number of outstanding problems in a down-to-earth manner? This edition launched a special report today, focusing on the vivid practice of investigation and research in the four places in terms of rural revitalization, rule of law, grassroots governance, and cadre team building. Research, jump down to do practical things, seek practical solutions, and seek practical results.

Lei Baosen, the first secretary in the village of Huangzhong District, Xining City, Qinghai Province, conducted research on “rural revitalization”

Facing the Problems, Rural Tourism Takes a New Path

Our reporter Liu Yurui

The spring breeze is warm, and when you walk into Baole Village, Huangzhong District, Xining City, Qinghai Province, you can see lush trees and gurgling water. Lei Baosen, the first secretary in the village, is busy inspecting the campsite in the village. “It will be officially opened in late May this year. Let’s see if there is anything that is not well thought out,” Lei Baosen said.

Baole Village is 2,800 meters above sea level, and the forest area accounts for 87% of the country’s land area. Since 2016, the village has developed rural tourism based on its environmental advantages, and once became a well-known “surrounding tour” destination in the province. However, due to the lack of innovation awareness, the homogeneity of the project is serious, and the number of tourists has dropped sharply. This problem falls on the shoulders of Lei Baosen, who voluntarily applied to be stationed in the village from the Xining Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television in 2021.

As soon as he arrived in the village, Lei Baosen began to carry out investigation and research. In less than a month, he visited 83 villagers in the whole village. “Baole Village is full of ‘fields’. The number of livestock is almost saturated, and there is no way out for planting and raising. We must continue to develop rural tourism.”

“Industrial selection, the next step is how to develop, and the investigation and research should go straight to the problem.” Lei Baosen invited five tourism planning experts from Qinghai University, Qinghai University for Nationalities and other universities to conduct on-the-spot investigations, held several seminars, and finally Keep up with the consumption trend and open up a campsite in the village.

In order to improve the quality, in 2021, Baole Village introduced a professional operating company and conducted a one-month trial operation. “It is very popular and the venue is full.” Ren Xuefeng, the person in charge of the company, told reporters, “However, problems such as poor service level and few attractions are gradually exposed.”

“There is no way out behind closed doors. We must go out and see more. When selecting research objects, we should first focus on typicality, and secondly focus on matching. We should specifically investigate rural tourism demonstration sites that are similar in scale to Baole Village.” Lei Baosen said. Under his suggestion, not long ago, Ren Xuefeng led a team to Chengdu, Sichuan Province for research. “For a week, from morning to night every day, I saw a total of more than 20 excellent projects and gained a lot.” Recently, the village bought new amusement rides. equipment, and cooperate with catering companies to launch outdoor barbecue packages, with cold chain distribution throughout the process.

After the investigation and research, in-depth analysis and summary improvement should be carried out. Lei Baosen found that more and more parents like to bring their children to camp. “Why not add an educational function to camping?” The village issued a proposal that after camping, tourists must clean up the garbage, which not only reduces operating costs, but also helps to improve children’s environmental protection. consciousness. “When doing market research, everyone agrees, which has become one of our highlights.” Lei Baosen said.

The Higher People’s Court of Guizhou Province conducts research on “optimizing administrative litigation”

Focus on solving real problems

Our reporter Su Bin

Administrative litigation is the last line of defense to resolve administrative disputes. In order to insist on putting the non-litigation dispute resolution mechanism at the forefront and reduce the increase of litigation from the source, Lei Lei, the vice president of the administrative division of the Guizhou Provincial Higher People’s Court, and other six cadres formed a research team to focus on “promoting the high-quality and efficient development of grassroots administrative trials” Conduct research.

“We conducted in-depth discussions with front-line judges and found many problems that could not be imagined or seen while sitting in the office.” Lei Lei introduced that the survey found that the contradiction between the number of cases and the low number of cases that have long restricted the improvement of the quality and efficiency of administrative trials and the grassroots administrative judicial institutions The problem of weakening functions is still prominent. Constrained by the incomplete construction of a substantive coordination and resolution mechanism for administrative disputes at the grassroots level, the contradiction between the centralized jurisdiction of administrative litigation in different places and the territoriality-led coordination and resolution of administrative disputes has become more prominent.

In Nanming District, Guiyang City, some people sued the district government to the court due to the issue of compensation for house expropriation, requesting to revoke the house expropriation decision. After some in-depth investigations, the judge who heard the case found that the purpose of the parties filing this case was not to revoke the house expropriation decision, but to obtain expropriation compensation.

“In the past, expropriated people may have to travel more to protect their legitimate rights and interests. Litigation is also an empty-run procedure, and it cannot substantively solve the problem of expropriation compensation or compensation.” Lei Lei analyzed that as some administrative cases sink to trial , The grassroots courts can follow up in the first time, resolve conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level as much as possible, resolve them locally, and truly realize the settlement of disputes.

The research team believes that finding out the essence of administrative disputes will clarify the path for the court to focus on, what to advance, and what to develop in the follow-up work.

First of all, it is necessary to further deepen the governance of the source of litigation, and gradually realize the effective operation of the county-level administrative dispute coordination and resolution mechanism in the whole province on the basis of the previous pilot. The second is to continue to do a good job in the guidance of trial business, and further unify the judgment standards.

At present, the Guizhou Provincial Government and the Provincial High Court are jointly promulgating a joint meeting system work plan to promote the effective operation of county-level administrative dispute coordination and resolution centers throughout the province.

“Check the facts, ask people’s needs, find out the real situation, find out the real problems, and put forward solutions that can hit the point.” Lei Lei said.

Tang Kejian, Party Secretary of Wugang City, Hunan Province, focused on “Grassroots Governance” and visited Liandian Village of the Municipal Party Committee for investigation

Promoting refinement of governance from point to area

Our reporter Shen Zhilin

On April 20, Tang Kejian, Party Secretary of Wugang City, Hunan Province, came to Bayi Village, Wantouqiao Town, Wugang City for investigation. Bayi Village is a Liandian Village of the Municipal Party Committee. Tang Kejian has visited the village many times and is familiar with the situation and appearance of the village.

“Our yauma field is now in spring and flowers are blooming, it is very beautiful.” Villager Yang Meimei from the nine groups spoke first. It turns out that Wugang City will comprehensively promote the creation of happy and beautiful courtyards in 2020, and the Yau Matian courtyard in Bayi Village is the earliest demonstration courtyard built. Then Yang Meimei changed the subject again, “But the pond in the middle of the courtyard is not fenced, so it’s not safe.”

“Talking about safety, motorcycles are now the main means of transportation for many villagers, but unlicensed and irregular driving still exist. We need to think of ways to do this.” Long Daiti, a villager in the second group, took up the conversation.

“Security issues are no small matter, and those that need to be resolved immediately must not be delayed.” Tang Kejian said, making a list of questions raised by everyone.

Some village representatives believe that to improve the efficiency of grassroots governance, it is necessary to improve the villagers’ ability to discuss affairs. Although it is difficult to achieve results in a short period of time, “but it can be simplified and started bit by bit.” Tang Kejian said that at present, Wugang City is exploring grassroots The reform of the management mechanism has transferred many tasks such as rural safety production, safe construction, and ecological environmental protection to the grassroots for grid management.

“When a good method is applied to the grassroots, it is necessary to consider the adaptation problem.” Tang Kejian introduced that the current grassroots grid management is based on “policy and regulation propagandists, safety hazard inspectors, key information report personnel, conflict and dispute mediators, and performance of duties.” Situation Supervisor” requires grid members at all levels to be selected to take on job responsibilities such as river chiefs, forest chiefs, road chiefs, and field chiefs. “After implementation, we can realize the integration of grassroots governance, the sharing of information resources, and the maximization of comprehensive efficiency.” Tang Kejian said, “But the problems in Bayi Village show that the implementation of grid management can be more refined and down-to-earth. .”

In order to further improve the rural governance system, Wugang City has also specially set up a grid platform in the government affairs APP. “Grid members at all levels and I can carry out grid work in real time through mobile devices, keep abreast of the situation, study and judge risks in advance, and respond to the demands of the masses.” Tang Kejian said.

Guangyang District, Langfang City, Hebei Province conducted an in-depth investigation on the theme of “cadre team building”

Don’t be afraid to expose short stories, open up your heart and talk about development

Our reporter Shao Yuzi

At 7 o’clock in the evening, in the building of the Guangyang District Committee of Langfang City, Hebei Province, Li Dezhen, a first-level clerk from Beiwang Town who came back from the work site, trotted all the way up the stairs, just sat down, and immediately opened up the chat box: “I am very concerned about the policy of attracting investment. I am not very familiar with the application, and every time merchants come to the township, I don’t know how to communicate effectively with them.”

Subsequently, within more than 2 hours, more than 10 young cadres sat together, starting from their own shortcomings, focusing on doing a good job in attracting investment and asking questions and finding countermeasures. Don’t avoid conflicts, don’t cover up problems, and candid speeches sparked discussions.

This is the second night talk meeting for young cadres organized by the Organization Department of the Guangyang District Committee this year. “The night talk meeting provides us with a platform to exchange learning and improve capabilities.” Li Dezhen said.

The introduction of the evening talk originated from a survey. “In a thorough investigation, we found that there are more than 600 department-level cadres in Guangyang District, about 50% of whom are over 45 years old, and only 14 are economic and financial professional cadres.” Guangyang District Committee Standing Committee Member, Organization Department Minister Meng Haitao said. In order to strengthen the construction of cadres, last year, Guangyang District launched a special survey on the training and use of young cadres in party and government agencies and units in the district.

“Through 7 months of research, we found that young cadres generally have high education, little experience; more work, less study; strong personality, weak coordination, etc.” Meng Haitao said, Some young cadres are afraid of getting dirty and tired; some township cadres don’t know how to better deal with the masses.

Having found the crux of the problem, how to solve it is the key. The Organization Department of the Guangyang District Party Committee decided to hold regular “Night Talks for Cadres”. Everyone does not report, does not read manuscripts, and speaks freely. District Party Committee Secretary Tao Junqiang and Meng Haitao also answered the growing confusion of young cadres based on reality. “There is no work burden, and you can tell your troubles. At the night talk, the relaxed atmosphere made everyone open their hearts.” said Zhang Peng, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and mayor of Nanjianta Town, Guangyang District.

“The night talks provided an important reference for continuing in-depth research and deepening the construction of the cadre team.” Meng Haitao introduced that Guangyang District has gradually improved the information database of young cadres, established growth files for each individual, and used the grassroots as a training base to implement upward assignments. Exercise, assign second job.

“We will insist on selecting people according to the facts, and select good cadres who have taken responsibility on all fronts, have outstanding performance, and are recognized by the masses.” Tao Junqiang said.

