People’s Daily Online Review: May 1 B&B Price Increase Breaks Contract, Eats Unsightly, Sitting on the Ground and Starting Price–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

After get off work this Friday, we will start a happy May Day holiday. This time the holiday will be from April 29th to May 3rd, with a total of 5 days of rest. Many friends have travel plans, and the tourism market is very hot.

It should be noted that the explosion of the tourism industry has also spawned some “black-hearted” merchants, who even raised prices on the ground and used various reasons to raise prices and break contracts:Some talked about renovations, some said about changing the boss, some said about demolition, and some even cursed that their homestay closed down, anyway, they just didn’t tell the truth.

There is only one purpose, to let consumers take the initiative to cancel the order.

The reason behind this is that the May 1st tourism market is booming this year, which has caused some bosses to feel that the market is tight, so they set a lower price and want to “make a lot of money” during the long holiday, so they came up with various methods to force consumers to cancel their orders. , Turn around and increase the price by yourself and put it on the shelves again.

In this regard, the People’s Daily Online commented that: In fact, the relevant practices of some homestays constitute fraud and are suspected of violating the Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights and Interests.For this type of homestay, we should first catch a few typical examples and punish them severely according to the law, so as to make an example. Otherwise, more and more disputes will be brought about, which will inevitably affect the quality of holidays and damage the dignity of the law.

Some people in the industry said that some homestays were affected by the epidemic before and suffered a lot of losses. It is worth understanding that they are counting on the “harvest” wave on May 1st. It is a fact that it is suffering from a dismal business due to the epidemic.

However, you can’t slaughter customers, you can’t do things that violate the rules, and you can’t ignore the legal constraints and mess around. In order to get back the lost money, if you engage in crooked ways and adopt improper and illegal means, you will inevitably bear legal risks and scare away tourists.

Facts have repeatedly proved that the lack of contract spirit will sooner or later be cool. If the food is too ugly, the consequences will inevitably be embarrassing; only by treating tourists well can there be real “money”.

In this regard, the homestay should stop playing the game of “boomerang”, otherwise, it will be yourself who will be injured in the end.