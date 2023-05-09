People’s Daily | “Walking the Grand Canal” national fitness walking activity held in Shandong and other places

“Walking the Grand Canal” national fitness and walking activities held in many places

Experience canal culture and feel the joy of sports

The clear water is surging, and the wind is smooth. On May 7, the banks of the Grand Canal in Linping District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province were extremely lively. More than 3,000 fitness enthusiasts walked along the Greenway of the Grand Canal, admiring the scenery and enjoying sports.

On the same day, the 2023 national “Walking the Grand Canal” national fitness and walking activity was launched simultaneously in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, Huaibei, Anhui, and Jiaozuo, Henan. The event is sponsored by the State Sports General Administration, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. It aims to promote the protection, inheritance and utilization of the Grand Canal culture in a form that is popular with the masses, and explore the deep integration of national fitness and national health, sports and cultural tourism. new path. This year’s main venue activities are carried out in eight provinces and cities along the Grand Canal, through a combination of online and offline methods.

In Hangzhou, the walking route is full of ingenuity: People start from the Dongbei North Road Bridge, pass through Tangjingyang Park, Leijiaqiao Ancient Fiber Road and other scenic spots, and finally arrive at the destination Tangxi Ancient Town. The beautiful scenery along the way makes people forget to return.

In Huaibei, there are two routes for parent-child walking and 10km walking. The Grand Canal intangible cultural heritage project exhibition and sales activity was also held at the event site, and 20 intangible cultural heritage products with unique Huaibei characteristics were unveiled. Ms. Qiu, a citizen who came to participate in the event early in the morning, said that there are more and more sports parks and fitness facilities around her, and the atmosphere of sports is getting stronger and stronger.

The main venue in Jiaozuo, Henan Province was held in Dashahe Park and Tianhe Park of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, attracting more than 5,000 participants. In Dashahe Park, the brisk walking team marched along the Dasha River, and the Dasha River outdoor cross-country race, Tai Chi performance and other activities were carried out simultaneously. In Tianhe Park of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project, national fitness events such as basketball, roller skating, and square dancing were staged in turn, making the masses enjoy themselves.

The “Walking the Grand Canal” national fitness walking activity is not only a sports carnival, but also a window to promote the culture of the Grand Canal and showcase the development achievements of various places. In Jinghai, Tianjin, the intangible cultural heritage and folk sports projects set up along the line are unique, recreating the ancient charm of the canal and the new look of the countryside on the land of Jingu; Canal story.In Dongping, Shandong, a special health running event was added this year, attracting professional runners from all over the world to participate.

(Reporters Li Yang, Chen Chenxi, Xiao Jiaxin, Wang Liang, Tian Jinjin)

“People’s Daily” (14th Edition, May 09, 2023)

