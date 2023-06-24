Pepe Mujica will speak to Colombians and other Latin American youth

The coffee nation will be the protagonist of a conference given by former Uruguayan President José Pepe Mujica, called “Making the Future” and which was convened and organized by the Colombian ambassador to Argentina, Camilo Romero, who recently gave details of what the former president will do in pro of Latin American youth.

The date of the event will be Monday, June 26. It will be coordinated from Bogotá, the Colombian capital, and will be virtual. There, according to the national government diplomat, they hope that a million young people from Latin America will connect to listen to the recommendations of the renowned former president of Uruguay.

“With ‘Pepe’ I have had two very pleasant encounters. In one of them, to which he invited me along with 15 other Latin American leaders to propose actions around the unity of Latin America, I proposed some conversations with the youth by virtue of his great wisdom and common sense, which always gives light and is necessary for these new times of democracies”, stated Ambassador Romero.

The first edition of this event, which will be held in Bogota, and which seeks to bring together Colombians, Argentines, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, Dominicans, and countless other nationalities from the region, was well received by Pepe Mujica, who agreed to give the intervention that the representative of Gustavo Petro before the government of Alberto Fernández in Argentina asked him.

“I am very happy for the great generosity that ‘Pepe’ has had in leading this space and that is why I am pleased to extend the invitation to all young people to connect in this dialogue and share with him,” said Camilo Romero, who highlighted some of the benefits of those who participate in it.

“This is a broad, diverse and feedback exercise. There, the youth also have a lot to contribute because today they are marking a new horizon in the face of the transformations of the continent and the world”, added the ambassador.

Colombians, as well as other young people from Latin America, who are interested in participating, should connect on Monday, June 26 at 4:00 pm (Colombian time), to the YouTube channel of the Trade Union Confederation of Workers of the Americas. .

For now, Pepe Mujica has not referred to the intervention that he will give after the request of Gustavo Petro’s ambassador to the youth of Latin America. However, some of his recommendations on democracy, freedoms, and the dictatorship that afflicted the nation in the last century have recently gone viral. In dialogue with the press, the former Uruguayan president questioned his predecessors and even described the massacres that took place during that dark time in Uruguay as “a stain”.

“(…) When the years go by, when the actors disappear, justice is almost a historical reminiscence. But it is unspeakable that we have not been able to find the bones of the missing people. And we did not have the collaboration, at least in that, not for them to assume responsibility, but to find out where they were buried,” Mujica said in an interview with a French station called RFI.

There, in addition, the former president of the aforementioned South American nation referred to the panorama of young people on the continent and spoke of cases such as the Chilean one that, since the second government of Sebastián Piñera, have been the protagonists of harsh demonstrations. The Uruguayan political leader also considered that, although he is already old and cannot continue with his activism, there are several generations that seek to preserve human rights in Latin America.

“I am involved in a fight because I am aware that we are in a phenomenal era of change, an era of a time that is dying and another that is being born, but the old time is not dead, nor has the new time finished being born. And so [la juventud] it is so critical, so full of promise and so flanked by problems of colossal dimensions, such as climate change, such as unanswered migratory trends”, mujica mused. with Infobae

