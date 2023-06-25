Pepecoin (PEPE) vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): ‘flippening’ all’orizzonte? Da CoinTelegraph

© Reuters Pepecoin (PEPE) vs. Dogecoin (DOGE): ‘flippening’ all’orizzonte?

A few months ago Pepecoin entered the market, generating enormous wealth for the first investors but also big losses for the latecomers.

While PEPE’s chart looks like a classic pump-and-dump pattern, recent moves in the cryptocurrency suggest the meme token could one day become a worthy adversary of (DOGE).

Dogecoin has dominated the world of memecoins for years: many other canine-themed tokens – such as (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI) – have attempted to challenge the dominant position of DOGE, without ever succeeding.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

