There are peregrine falcons: they nest in Milan, on the Pirellone, and in Naples, in the ravines of the Maschio Angioino, the luckiest ones – in Florence – photograph them on the dome of the Duomo. But there are also the great spotted woodpecker and the robin redbreast, a welcome guest in orchards and gardens. And the ring-necked parakeets, an alien species increasingly common in the parks of Rome.
See also 1,305,100 samples were collected on the first day of nucleic acid testing for all employees in the main urban area of Xining City | Xining City | Epidemic | New Coronary Pneumonia_ Sina News