There are peregrine falcons: they nest in Milan, on the Pirellone, and in Naples, in the ravines of the Maschio Angioino, the luckiest ones – in Florence – photograph them on the dome of the Duomo. But there are also the great spotted woodpecker and the robin redbreast, a welcome guest in orchards and gardens. And the ring-necked parakeets, an alien species increasingly common in the parks of Rome.