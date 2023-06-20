Pereira and Dosquebradas, have mobile registration points for citizens

The National Registry enabled eight mobile registration points for citizens in Pereira and two in the municipality of Dosquebradas, Risaralda, so that citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling place to the place closest to their home, they can do it.

The mobile registration points are distributed as follows: Pereira: Megabús-Cuba interchange, Parque Olaya Herrera Megacable station, Torre Central building, Bolívar Plaza shopping center, Unicentro shopping center, Ciudad Victoria shopping center, Pereira Plaza shopping center and Arboleda shopping center.

Dosquebradas: Único shopping center and El Progreso shopping center. Hours of operation are: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Likewise, in all the offices of the Registry, located in the 14 municipalities of the department, from: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm from Monday to Friday.

ID

The National Registry Office continues with the days of massification of the new digital ID in Pereira, where the officials of the General Comptroller’s Office and the Municipal Ombudsman, carried out their duplicate process in a day that was carried out in the facilities of both entities.

In this way, more entities join the new digital document in Risaralda.

Environment

In order to monitor the usable waste delivered to the Association of Recyclers of Pereira and Risaralda (ASORPEREIRA) with whom they have signed a co-responsibility agreement, the Registrar’s Office visited the classification and use station of the association, in which proper handling of waste, collection conditions and compliance with the removal of logos and institutional insignia are verified.

Given

In Pereira, 8,683 citizens have registered to participate in the 2023 territorial elections

Given

In Risaralda, 60,766 digital IDs have been prepared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

