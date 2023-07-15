Pereira Council recognized Professor Guillermo Villarreal

Julian Andres Santa

The Council of Pereira, through Councilman Carlos Mario Gil, recognized the Pereiran coach and trainer Guillermo Villarreal for his extensive career in soccer in the city and the department, in addition to the social work he does with children and youth , through the Winners Club, founded by him and the Frisby Foundation. “I thank the councilors for this recognition that they have given us for our service to Pereira’s football and to the youth of the city. Very grateful to the people and very happy”, expressed the professional.

Help society through the ball

“We are working through the Vencedores Club and the Frisby Foundation to promote soccer among children and especially in the lower social strata and those most prone to violence, malnutrition, and through soccer we are trying to help this society change and that we have a healthy and happy youth”.

He discovered Falcao

Among the extensive career of Guillermo Villarreal, the training process he had with the historic Colombian player Radamel Falcao García stands out, whom he trained at the Fair Play school, which the Pereiran created in Bogotá. “Falcao was a phenomenon, a crazy thing. At 12 he was a goal-scoring machine. I would go to the courts, introduce myself with him and the referees would generally ask me for his papers because many times he scored 10 goals per game, everyone complained. I had it three years. Wherever he took him, everyone wanted to stay with him. A university there made him an offer. Mom didn’t let him. Falcao always wanted to play in Millionaires, he did everything possible, he applied at the age of 13 but they wanted him to pass for free. He was never on the team, people say that, but he just showed up. Everyone already knew that he was the jewel in the crown ”.

His move to River Plate

“He already had a businessman who had offered him in River, they had intentions of buying him and so he went to Argentina. The Millionaires people were wrong back then. Once we went to Mar del Plata to spend a few days off after playing a Mundialito. At one point he told me to play on the beach, I would throw the ball at him with my hands and he had to head. That’s when I realized the virtue he had in the air game. He burned my hands with his headbutts. I couldn’t believe that strength”, added Guillermo Villarreal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

