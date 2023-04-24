10
“There is plenty of procuring here, everyone knows what bit they get and lacks authority, the mayor is the one who loves us the least, but the one who shows the least authority,” said Carlos Pulgarín, a municipal worker. Representatives of the Municipal Workers Union presented to the City Council the difficulties they face in terms of machinery,…
See also Liu Yanhong, secretary of the Fumeng County Party Committee, presided over the 2022 county-wide grassroots party building work debriefing review meeting