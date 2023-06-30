Pereira gets to the round of 16 in his first presence in Libertadores

Deportivo Pereira made possible this Thursday what seemed impossible when luck put it to compete with two illustrious Copa Libertadores champions: in its historic debut in the main Conmebol club tournament, the Colombian team made it to the round of 16 of end.

After wandering for several years in the second division, Deportivo Pereira rose to the highest category in Colombia in 2019, became champion of the Finalization tournament in 2022, which earned him the place for the Libertadores-2023, and now he signs his good present with an unprecedented classification to the round of 16 phase.

On the sixth and last date of Group F, they came second with 7 points, three less than the leader Boca Juniors, but with two ahead of Monagas from Venezuela and Colo Colo from Chile.

The Cacique, champion of the Libertadores-1991 and a history of the continent, was waiting for him in Santiago, while a very difficult dance awaited Monagas in the Bombonera.

Pereira resisted Colo Colo’s attack and got the point (0-0) it needed to become the last club to qualify for the round of 16.

In Buenos Aires, Boca feasted on Monagas by thrashing them 4-0 and finished as the sector leader with 13 points. Pereira reached 8 units being second in the key, while Colo Colo, with 6, will play the Copa Sudamericana playoff to enter the round of 16 of that tournament, the second in importance of Conmebol at the club level.

Palmeiras Ghana Group C

In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras, three-time champion of the Libertadores, and Bolívar from La Paz defined the first two positions in Group C after qualifying early for the round of 16.

The ‘Verdão’, led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, took first place in the key by endorsing the La Paz Academy 4-0.

Attackers Rony (25) and Artur (34, 85) and Uruguayan winger Joaquín Piquerez (76) scored the goals at the Allianz Parque stadium.

Palmeiras finished leading with 15 points, three more than the Bolivians, who needed a win in Sao Paulo to finish at the top.

With four units, Barcelona from Ecuador obtained a pass to the South American play-offs by drawing 2-2 with bottom team Cerro Porteño from Paraguay (4, but worse goal difference) in a duel played in parallel in Guayaquil.

With the results of this Thursday, the round of 16 of the Libertadores will be played by Racing Club and Flamengo (Group A), Internacional and Nacional de Uruguay (Group B), Palmeiras and Bolívar (Group C), Fluminense and River Plate (Group D ), Independiente del Valle and Argentinos Juniors (Group E), Boca Juniors and Deportivo Pereira (Group F), Athletico Paranaense and Atlético Mineiro (Group G), and Olimpia and Atlético Nacional (Group H).

