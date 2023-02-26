The used vehicle market has been gaining momentum due to consumer preferences to purchase a vehicle at an affordable price given their budgetary restrictions as a result of the current economic situation in the country, in addition to the greater rigor in the delivery of credits and price speculation.

Pereira and its Metropolitan Area

It continues to position itself among the top 10 cities where new and used vehicles are sold and marketed the most, according to the latest ANDI and Fenalco report. In their annual report, they highlight that in January 2023 a total of 178 electric vehicles were sold, with a decrease of 55.2% compared to the period of 2022.

This report also shows that in that same month 13,852 motor vehicles were registered, a report provided by registrations in the RUNT, thus representing a decrease of 20.3% for the same month in 2022 and 13.1% in January 2019.

Vehicle buying and selling business

Buying and selling cars is a lucrative model that requires certain acquisition strategies, whoever manages them can easily succeed in the commercial automotive industry; however, it requires some initial costs and budget.

In the vehicle market, you earn by making the purchase of the vehicle and not the sale specifically, because the offers that it generates, the agility of business and the way in which it is obtained, reduces the initial price of a buyer, there it is the anticipated profit, selling it, is already something that can be done more easily.

Trend

Financial firms, insurance companies, and even entrepreneurs have seen the used-car buying boom as an opportunity to introduce new ways of doing business in this industry.

In this business, the range of acquisition is a very important factor, the greater the range of the vehicle purchased, the greater the possibility of sale for the dealer or company dedicated to this.

experts needed

Having specialized personnel in this business provides security to the client so that he can verify the status of the vehicles he acquires when buying it. The best way for it to prosper will be to get good advice on the product that is going to be obtained, hopefully from reliable sellers and not always trust the cheapest.

The success of this business is due to the fact that the client ensures the quality of the offered vehicle, it will always be necessary to: verify the bodywork, tires, exhaust and windshield, use temporary insurance for vehicle testing. Ask the seller the possibility of driving the vehicle and check noise, brakes and mileage, if everything is in order, there will be no major problem.

In the same way, the client is recommended to review the contract, especially the liability and reimbursement clauses, and change the vehicle insurance once purchased.