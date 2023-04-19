Pereira is defeated by Boca Juniors in the last minutes of the game

In the first outing that the Colombian champion had as a visitor in the Copa Libertadores, they were defeated by Boca Juniors 2-1. This, after a great match for Deportivo Colombiano. The meeting took place within the framework of the second date of the group stage of the international tournament.

‘El Grande de Matecaña’ put up a very good game that allowed him to lead the game for the vast majority of time. On minute 75, Jilmer Fory of the Deportivo Pereira finished off a brilliant qualification from Arley Rodriguez on goal that ended in a goal, giving him the assurance of victory during a long stretch.

However, Luis Advíncula equalized on 89 with a shot from outside the area that ended up inside the net. This weakened the game of the Colombians and unbalanced their approach, even leading to the expulsion of one of the players, further dismantling the Pereira team.

Finally, Alan Varela destroyed the hope of the Colombians after scoring with a header to make it 2-1 at 90+9.

Program yourself! So you can watch the Copa Libertadores matches for free

Pluto TV unveiled the fixture of matches that it will broadcast for Colombia for the group stage of the Libertadores, the sporting event in which 32 teams from South America will compete to seek the long-awaited eternal glory!

Within the multiple options that exist in the market to see the Colombian teams in international competitions, there is not one that shows the commitments of the Libertadores CupHowever, the option of the streaming platform could help you not miss any details of your team’s debut.

With a purely Colombian production, among which stand out, the well-known narrators Harry Gaitan and Carlos Roberto Cruzadded to Paula Fresneda As a field reporter Pluto TV, will offer fans from all over the country, and especially, to the fans of the three coffee teams classified to this phase of the tournament: Deportivo Pereira, Atlético Nacional and Independiente Medellínthe possibility of enjoying for free the different matches that will be played against rival teams such as the mythical Boca Juniors from Argentina, Olimpia from Paraguay and Internacional from Brazil respectively.

The matches that the Copa Libertadores platform will broadcast

Tuesday, May 2 – 7PM COL: Olimpia (Paraguay) vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

Wednesday May 24 – 7PM COL: Deportivo Pereira (Colombia) vs Boca Juniors (Argentina).

Thursday June 8 – 8PM COL: Olimpia (Paraguay) vs Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

Wednesday June 28 – 7PM COL: Internacional (Brazil) vs Independiente de Medellín (Colombia).