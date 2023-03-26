Home News Pereira is modernized: with drones constructions are controlled in areas of difficult access
Pereira is modernized: with drones constructions are controlled in areas of difficult access

Pereira is modernized: with drones constructions are controlled in areas of difficult access

The Pereira Government Secretariat has begun to use drones to control and monitor all the constructions that are built in the capital of Risaraldense; This technology makes it possible to reach areas that are difficult to access and make overflights to verify if the constructions have the necessary permits and licenses.

A technical team from the Secretary of Government, together with an expert certified by the Civil Aeronautics in the handling of drones, has begun a visit throughout the Cerritos corregimiento to inspect the constructions that are being built in condominiums and verify if they have the necessary necessary permissions.

Photo: Supplied

According to the Pereira Government Secretary, Karen Zape Ayala, “From now on, with the support of DIGER, through drones we will enter areas that are difficult to access or due to their security conditions, they do not open the front pages for us. We will be able to make overflights to determine if within those condominiums or farms they are carrying out works without a construction license, becoming a violation of the urban regulations that govern the city.”

The first operation with drones was carried out in the Malabar housing complex, Cerritos sector, where a large number of housing projects are being carried out.

