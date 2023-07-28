Pereira is the host of the 75th edition of the National Golf Tournament

Julian Andres Santa

The Club Campestre de Pereira brings together the best exponents of Colombian golf in the 75th edition of the National Tournament that for the fourth time takes place in the Perla del Otún, with more than 500 exponents, in addition to having the novelty for the first time be carried out in the children’s division, thus promoting this discipline in the new generations.

With good feelings in Pereira

Camilo Sánchez, president of the Colombian Golf Federation, referred to the importance of this national at Club Campestre. “Traditionally this is the most important Open that the Federation does within its calendar. There are around 100 tournaments that we organize in all divisions, but this is the biggest in golf. Very happy to be here in Pereira and in the club”.

More than 500 golfers present

“In the three stages that we have developed the tournament, because this is the last week, we have had 550 players and 160 golfers are playing, who are the best professionals and the best amateurs in both ladies and men.”

Highlight the good condition of the Country Club

“A great golf host, traditionally the Club Campestre de Pereira has been one of the allies of the Colombian Federation in organizing important tournaments and that is why we are here organizing the Colombia Open this time. There are players from Mexico, Argentina, Peru, I just saw that the leader is the Mexican Jesús Rodríguez and he is playing very well”, added the president of the league, Camilo Sánchez.

Children’s division, novelty in the Open

Juan Carlos Ruíz, director of the Junior Division of the Colombian Golf Federation, referred to the novelty that they implement in this open in the capital of Risaralda. “The only thing we want is to open a space for children in the most important tournaments in the country such as the Colombian Open and after 75 years, the first children’s division is made. We want there to be more golf, that the children who are the future of golf, are involved in these events where we have professionals and the best fans who are an example for them”.

Happy children participating

“We have 75 children who are competing, most of them logically from the region and also came from Bogotá, some from Cúcuta, Medellín and Cali and let’s say that because it was the first time, we wanted to hold an event for the children of the region and I think the initiative has been very good”.

They promote golf in the early ages

“The junior edition at these ages is for children to come and have fun, golf is a very difficult sport, which fills one with frustrations, so what we want is for them to learn to play, to learn within a competition very healthy to have a good time, that they fall in love with sport and have it as a way of life or simply as an essential part”, he pointed out.

Given:

The National Open is held at the Club Campestre de Pereira until this Sunday.

OPINIONS

Opine Sebastian Trujillo

Ibagué competitor

“The tournament has seemed too good to me, the pitch is in excellent condition, I go out to enjoy myself, to do the best I can and to do my best.”

Give your opinion Vicente Pérez

Manizales Competitor

“The competitions have seemed very cool to me, I like when I hit the ball and make friends. I’ve been playing golf for two years.”

