Home » Pereira letters at the Bogota Book Fair
News

Pereira letters at the Bogota Book Fair

by admin
Pereira letters at the Bogota Book Fair

Today the writer, teacher, journalist and researcher from Pereira, Jorge Iván Jaramillo Hincapié, will present his novel Los Villa at the International Book Fair in Bogotá.

This fictional novel is the story of the Villa family, told by four narrators, in four different moments, each with a different style, from different contexts and points of view.

During the story, the reader is immersed in a family story told at the beginning, as if it were a transcription of notes from a newspaper that gradually becomes the story of a town, a travel story.

“Los Villa” invites you to enter to complete the story; to imagine what happened to the characters, to play at being one more narrator within this text that confronts them with the fact that, no matter how they intend to tell something; the possibility of understanding depends on the reconstruction of the different stories generated by each observer.

See also  Europe without a gas strategy

You may also like

The secret illegitimate daughter of the rogue king...

The new ministers appointed by Petro begin to...

Lukas Haberl and Tanja Frank: The course towards...

Betking League / J21: the irresistible Ouro Agoro...

“I come from the plains and with my...

317 employees were awarded the May 1st Labor...

No digital transformation without Google Data Cloud –...

Shuanghu Bingmao, this panel stock has bright spots,...

Tension in Cali due to the commemoration of...

Grain prices plummet – crop forecasts and high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy