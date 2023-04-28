Pereira letters at the Bogota Book Fair

Today the writer, teacher, journalist and researcher from Pereira, Jorge Iván Jaramillo Hincapié, will present his novel Los Villa at the International Book Fair in Bogotá.

This fictional novel is the story of the Villa family, told by four narrators, in four different moments, each with a different style, from different contexts and points of view.

During the story, the reader is immersed in a family story told at the beginning, as if it were a transcription of notes from a newspaper that gradually becomes the story of a town, a travel story.

“Los Villa” invites you to enter to complete the story; to imagine what happened to the characters, to play at being one more narrator within this text that confronts them with the fact that, no matter how they intend to tell something; the possibility of understanding depends on the reconstruction of the different stories generated by each observer.