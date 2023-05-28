Pereira must move towards the pedestrianization of the center

Within the framework of the urban workshops, the architects have taken a critical look at the present and future of the city, to propose solutions in terms of mobility and land use planning.

Óscar Osorio Ospina

In the opinion of the Colombian Society of Architects – Risaralda, Pereira stopped being a city of 15 or 30 minutes to become one of 45 minutes to an hour, considering the time it takes to travel from one place to another, for example, from downtown to the Matecaña International Airport.

But instead of adopting the comfortable position of dedicating themselves to simply criticizing, the union decided to activate the urban workshops with the help of its affiliates to analyze in depth the problems of the city in terms of mobility and territorial planning and propose solutions to the local government. . In this regard, we spoke with the president of the SCA, Édgar Salomón Cruz.

How does the union visualize what is happening in mobility and ordering in Pereira?

For everyone, the situation we live in the city with the issue of mobility is palpable, traffic jams are very complicated and the solution is not to build more roads, it is quite difficult to think about building more roads. For some time at the SCA we have worked on the issue and identified that there are some proposals to solve the issue of mobility that not only have to do with the vehicle, the car or the motorcycle. It also has to do with the ways of life and the way we are appropriating the territory.

What exits, for example?

To solve the issue of mobility in a relatively short time, it is important to carry out a series of road intersections where we are becoming knots and generating traffic jams for flexibility and agility in mobility. This is the case of Turin, the Corales roundabout that is not benefiting mobility at all, Belmonte, among others, where there are solutions that have to do with uneven mobility. Here we have a topography that allows us to build tunnels and bridges at a very low cost that would quickly solve the integration that we must make between the north and south of the city. Manizales is an example of that, in the last five years that city has developed a road system with tunnels and bridges that has allowed for agility in all mobility. In addition to these intersections, it is necessary to connect the avenues of the Americas and 30 de Agosto at Villa Olímpica, this connection is extremely easy and would allow those who come from Corales or Belmonte to take 30 de Agosto and avoid going through the South to congest the downtown part. In the eastern sector, being able to take the continuities of Avenida Belalcázar to connect with Carrera 9a very quickly, for example.

Have you thought about the possible pedestrianization of the center?

Totally, totally. The dynamics of the center show a very high pedestrian mobility there due to the amount of population that moves between La Libertad and El Lago parks and from Carrera 5ª. until the 10th. This is the great center of the city where it is extremely difficult to enter since the public space is invaded, there is nowhere to move, neither on foot nor by car. We must pedestrianize the center and have mobility through a system, a tram that takes us inside it, for example, a slow electric tram that allows the connection of the Megabus in El Lago with the Megabus in Parque La Libertad, with the 7th. and the 8th. and the rest, completely pedestrian

Should this be complemented with a good parking system?

We have identified more than 15 lots about between the 5th races. and the 10th. that can easily be rehabilitated as parking areas, as well as the entire corridor that is on the Egoyá ravine between 21st and 22nd streets with 10th race. where there are floors that are abandoned and that can easily be enabled as public parking lots. The POT has always established a parking area, but it has not generated the regulations to stimulate the development of those areas, although the parking lot is economically good business and they remain completely full at all times.

But the use of bicycles should also be encouraged…

We are far behind in that, here the bicycle is only for the weekend, but mobility by bicycle is not stimulated because we do not have a road system that allows us to fully understand and combine the Megabus system as a complementary activity to the bike. Here at the Sociedad de Arquitectos we have developed a proposal for bicycle paths that would allow us to move from the Kennedy sector to Corales in bicycle paths that are complementary to the mass transportation system and that allow us to reach almost 80% of the educational centers in the city in bicycle. They are about 9 kilometers more or less. In addition, a relatively very cheap investment can be made, because it is to take advantage of the routes that we have, to generate a hierarchy of routes for the bicycle, which is done with some separators, with paint, good signage and with a very strong education program .

And to all these, where does the pedestrian end up?

That is true and it is part of an exercise that we have done here at the Society of Architects. About two years ago, reviewing city projects, we identified that the Matecaña Airport access project did not have an adequate pedestrian solution, it was a level pedestrian solution that implied making four or five crossings on expressways to go from Nacederos to the schools. de la Villa, with high risk for students. We raised this weakness with the Airport management and developed the design of an innovative pedestrian bridge, because it will not only allow people to go from one side to the other, but it will become a viewpoint of the city, since it has a view beautiful on Pereira.

Does that mean that the city is not made for the people?

Pereira has always maintained the slogan of a sustainable city, a city for the people, but it turns out that in the mobility proposals they privilege the vehicular solution over the pedestrian and if we are thinking of cities for the people it should be, at contrary: favor pedestrian mobility. That would imply having continuity in a platform system where a person in a wheelchair can move around calmly, where people can go out with their children or grandchildren to walk on a good platform and tour the city. That does not exist here, we have an urban design of the city that does not contemplate mobility for pedestrians.

And to this is added that in terms of mobility we are an undisciplined city?

Overall, a completely undisciplined city, we have no civic culture. I believe that the most important investment that must be made initially is to set up citizen culture campaigns, currently people park where they want, throw away their garbage where they want, relieve themselves anywhere, vendors invade public space. And since we don’t have citizen control either, people do what they do. In this area, several successful city exercises have been carried out, such as the intervention on Calle 19 or Calle de la Fundación.