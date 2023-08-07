Pereira registers 47 fatalities in traffic accidents

So far in 2023, the city of Pereira has recorded a worrying increase in the number of fatalities due to traffic accidents. According to data provided by the Pereira Mobility Institute (IMP), up to July 30, a total of 47 fatalities were reported, which represents an increase of 6.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to Jarol González Castañeda, deputy director of the IMP, «The road actor with the most accidents and that contributes the majority of fatalities are motorcyclists with 49%, 35% are young people between the ages of 16 and 25, which indicates that this population tends to have reckless driving behaviors and excess of speed”.

In second place are pedestrians, mostly older adults, “Which are part of the vulnerable groups on the roads with 28%. In third place, drivers and passengers of cars and heavy cargo with 20%, and lastly cyclists with 4%.

Faced with this worrying situation, the Pereira Mobility Institute will implement the “Visión Cero” awareness and sensitization campaign, which aims to reduce the number of fatalities and injuries in road accidents.

Likewise, four transversal strategies will be established to strengthen road safety, including increasing Road Markings and establishing speed limits of 30 km/h on main streets and road corridors, carrying out a Road Safety campaign with the support of Traffic Agents and intervention of ten critical points in the city with signaling and road devices.

In addition, Pereira was selected among the 20 cities in the country within the first 11 to develop the “We all build Road Safety” a tactical urban planning project of ECLAC and the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV).