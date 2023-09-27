Pereira, the city in the center of the country Rent Real Estate

On September 26 of each year, Pereira residents celebrate the pride of belonging to this wonderful land of opportunities, where citizens can grow as people and develop their business projects. It is a date to also remember the ‘titans’ who throughout history have contributed to the development of the capital of Risaralda, among them Rentar Inmobiliaria stands out and on Pereiranidad Day, its general manager, Carlos Ernesto Meyer stands out. the benefits and possibilities that the beautiful Perla del Otún offers.

Why is Pereira the most attractive, safe and quiet place to live?

“Pereira is really the center of the country, that is why it becomes the most suitable place for the development of industry, commerce, health and of course, housing growth. In the last year, many companies from different sectors have understood this and have set their eyes on the Coffee Axis and especially on this city. If we draw a circumference of 200 kilometers, we are located in the center of the three main cities of Colombia: Bogotá, Cali and Medellín, a very important development unit for companies; Thanks to the construction of 4G roads, transportation distances and costs are reduced, impacting a market where nearly 74% of the national GDP is developed.”

General manager Carlos Meyer adds that “this has led to operations from different sectors being transferred, the increase in the arrival of international flights to the Matecaña Airport facilitates national and international mobility. In addition to this, we have a Free Trade Zone that provides tax benefits. Many distribution operations have led to the development of logistics centers and distribution centers of national and international companies that have seen a great opportunity in the geographical location.”

What aspects does Pereira have to choose itself as a city in which to invest?

The development area of ​​Pereira is very attractive not only because of the advantages of geographical and population location, but also because of the opportunity value of the square meter compared to other cities in the country. The quality of life in Pereira is one of the highest in Colombia due to its climate, location, and the friendly culture of its people; Its coffee landscape as a cultural heritage has increased the interest of foreigners in coming to know Pereira and its surroundings.

Historically it has been a city that welcomes people from all regions, other countries and other cultures, thanks to its free thinking it welcomes foreigners as if they were natives of the city, that is why it is called ‘the city without doors’.”

Compared to the cities of Colombia, why is Pereira an appropriate place to buy real estate?

“Currently, in Pereira, projects from very important chains in the tourism sector with very well-known brands at an international level are being promoted. In other sectors such as health, there are projects such as the High Complexity Hospital, with an investment close to 48 billion pesos and with a generation of close to 3 thousand direct jobs, it becomes a great opportunity for real estate demand.

Regarding the commemoration of Pereiranidad Day, in its 31 years, what has been the contribution of Rentar Inmobiliaria to the city?

“Through accompaniment to families, companies and businesses in the city and the world, who at some point have had the idea of ​​settling in Pereira and growing there. Likewise, always looking for the best real estate alternatives according to their needs, in an inclusive and intelligent way and always looking for the best alternatives for their clients. Rentar Inmobiliaria supports the development of the city and the region, hand in hand with the best construction companies and businessmen, guiding their investments and managing their properties. Rent the real estate agency in the city!”