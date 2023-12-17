Pereira, the home of swimming in Colombia

Julián Andrés Santa

After the National Games in the Coffee Region, once again the Aquatic Complex of the Olympic Village hosts the best of Colombian swimming with the development of the National Championship of the racing modality in the youth and senior category where the participants of The entire country expresses the comfort of the sports scene in the capital of Risaralda, which hopes to continue receiving more top-level competitions from the Colombian Swimming Federation starting in 2024.

New record for Arias

David Arias, a figure in the Nationals, obtained a new record, this time in the 100 meter butterfly with a time of 52.71. «A result that I had been looking for for a long time and it happened before the end of the year. “It was something I wanted to achieve in the National Games, I had trained for it and I knew I was going to achieve it and it happened to me in this championship.”

His best competitive year

“Sportingly, I think it has been the best year I have ever had and I hope to continue with this great performance together with my coach and work for next year’s Olympic Games,” adds Risaralden native David Arias.

He is excited about the Olympics

Luis Quintero, president of the Risaraldense Swimming League, highlights the new record achieved by Arias. «Very happy because he was looking for it, in the Games he had the feeling of doing it, he did not have the time, he has a very clear goal of reaching the Olympics and this shows what technical level David is at as it is a national record and breaking it, it means We are doing very well in the process for the next Olympics.

More than 300 athletes

Likewise, the president referred to the importance of having these events in the city. «After the National Games we have had four events, two of which are from the federation. In this tournament we have the participation of 398 athletes, 78 clubs in the country and 12 leagues.



Today this national event culminates in Pereira.

Opine David Arias

«With this time I am now one second away from the mark to qualify directly for the Olympic Games. “That’s what we’re going to work on and look for, that’s the plan and let’s hope things work out.”

Say Salomé Vélez. Risaralda Swimmer

“It has been very cool opening the stage, all the competitors are excited to be in the new pool, so it has been quite good to be here.”

Luis Quintero’s opinion. President Risaraldense Swimming League

«With the Aquatic Complex that we have left, we are guaranteed to have first-class events like this one. It is a tournament that encompasses the best of Colombia.

Sebastián Guerra’s opinion. Colombian Swimming Federation Coach

«Everything has gone perfectly for us, the stage was in optimal conditions to face a championship, the depth of the pool, which was three meters, helps a lot and gives an idea that the stage is very good to be able to compete here in Pereira.

