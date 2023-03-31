Julian Andres Santa

Visiting football Friday for Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 6 in the afternoon, the Matecañas will face Deportivo Pasto at the Departamental Libertad stadium, at the opening of date number 11 of the Colombian League. For the technical director, Alejandro Restrepo, the game in front is the most important, so they hope to be able to get a good result today so that they can focus on what will be the rojiamarillo debut in the Copa Libertadores against Colo Colo on Wednesday the 5th April at 9 p.m.

bound to win

The present of the current Colombian soccer champions is not the best, so today they are forced to add three again, in order to maintain their aspirations of being able to enter the group of eight and fight for the home run classification. Let’s remember that they accumulate four games without knowing the victory with two draws and two defeats. The last time that the Matecañas triumphed this semester was precisely as visitors, where they defeated Deportivo Cali by the slightest difference, on March 1.

Sin Angelo

One of the main casualties of the Risaraldenses is the absence of their striker Angelo Rodríguez, who despite returning from his injury in the classic against Once Caldas, received a yellow card that day for which he accumulated his fifth reprimand and must pay a date, which It will be in today’s engagement.

Will Murillo debut?

The 29-year-old right-back, Jesús David Murillo, who recently joined Deportivo Pereira from Once Caldas, was present at the last training session for the Matecaña squad before his trip to Pasto, so one of the questions is whether in this time he will make his debut with the team or if, on the contrary, he will have to keep waiting.

How does Pasto arrive?

The Nariñenses are in sixth place in the league with 16 points, five more than their rival. Of their last five games for the national team, they have accumulated three wins and two losses. As locals they have lost two games this semester: first 2-4 against América and then 0-1 against Atlético Nacional.

Confirmed Juan Sebastian Quintero

Yesterday through its official social networks, Deportivo Pereira confirmed the 27-year-old central defender, Juan Sebastián Quintero Fletcher, as the institution’s new player and who joins the great challenge not only in the league, but also in the Copa Libertadores. The one born in Cali arrives from Vasco da Gama of Brazil and was wanted by Junior from Barranquilla. Without a doubt, his motivation to reach the red and yellow team is because he is the current champion and because he has the most important club tournament on the continent.

Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Pasto since 2020 results by Liga

2020. Deportivo Pereira 1-1 Deportivo Pasto

2021. Deportivo Pereira 4-2 Deportivo Pasto

2021. Deportivo Pasto 1-2 Deportivo Pereira

2022. Deportivo Pasto 2-2 Deportivo Pereira

2022. Deportivo Pereira 2-0 Deportivo Pasto

Last victory of Pereira in Pasto by League

August 2, 2021. Deportivo Pasto 1-2 Deportivo Pereira. Goals by Wilfrido de la Rosa and Ever Valencia for Deportivo Pereira.

Table of League positions

1. Boy. 20 points

2. America. twenty

3. Eagles. 19

4. Millionaires. 18

5. National. 17

6. Meal. 16

7. Oil Alliance. 14

8. Tolima. 14

9. Santa Fe. 13

10. Envigado. 13

11. Medellín. 12

12. Bucaramanga. eleven

13. Deportivo Pereira. 11

14. Wheels. 10

15. Jaguars. 9

16. Once Caldas. 9

17. Union Magdalena. 9

18. Equity. 8

19. Junior. 8

20. Cali. 8