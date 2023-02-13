Home News Pereira was consolidated as a place of reference for the barbershop
News

Pereira was consolidated as a place of reference for the barbershop

by admin
Pereira was consolidated as a place of reference for the barbershop

The event organized by the renowned barber Crhistian Londoño Orrego and founder of Team Colombia Barber, brought together barbers from different regions of Colombia and had the participation of international barbers.

The organizer stated that “we achieved a world record, having more than 60 competitors per category, more than 300 competitors in total, more than 2,000 attendees in the 2 days that Eje Barber was held, we managed to position Pereira as the world capital from the barbershop.”

Within the framework of the event, the world barbershop was held, which was won by Barbero Ares, who, thanks to his talent, obtained the prize represented in a new motorcycle.
In addition to the World Cup, at Eje Barber International Evolution, an event supported by El Diario, there were also academic conferences and a trade show.

It must be taken into account that the barbershop has become a lifestyle for thousands of young people in the country, many of them in Pereira, who have found in this practice a way to generate income and demonstrate their art in haircuts. hair, dye, among others.

See also  Ш9 ɽھ۰־Шʿźʽ _йҾŻ

You may also like

Guarantee the high-quality economic and social development of...

Minister Reyes insisted that the Bogotá metro contract...

Fire wreaked havoc in electronic workshop in Aguazul

Kindergartens in primary and secondary schools in Beijing...

It doesn’t go anymore! Diego Corredor will not...

This is Rosa Elena, the mother of Ana...

Zhejiang: Work hard to anchor high-quality acceleration running_Guangming.com

A migrant from Cali was murdered by her...

Colombia fourth in the Caribbean Series, Dominican Republic...

They will investigate alleged irregularities in leases in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy