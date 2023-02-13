The event organized by the renowned barber Crhistian Londoño Orrego and founder of Team Colombia Barber, brought together barbers from different regions of Colombia and had the participation of international barbers.

The organizer stated that “we achieved a world record, having more than 60 competitors per category, more than 300 competitors in total, more than 2,000 attendees in the 2 days that Eje Barber was held, we managed to position Pereira as the world capital from the barbershop.”

Within the framework of the event, the world barbershop was held, which was won by Barbero Ares, who, thanks to his talent, obtained the prize represented in a new motorcycle.

In addition to the World Cup, at Eje Barber International Evolution, an event supported by El Diario, there were also academic conferences and a trade show.

It must be taken into account that the barbershop has become a lifestyle for thousands of young people in the country, many of them in Pereira, who have found in this practice a way to generate income and demonstrate their art in haircuts. hair, dye, among others.