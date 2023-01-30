Barbers from different parts of the country, including renowned barbers from around the world, will be present at this important event that will include an academic day, the world barbershop, among other activities.

In an interview with El Diario, Cristian Londoño Orrego, better known as Mao Orre, assured that during the Barber International Evolution Axis, a symbolic act will be held in which Colombia will be proclaimed as the epicenter of barbershop worldwide and Pereira as the capital of this lifestyle.

So far there are more than 100 registered for the World Cup and around 650 people will be part of the event in the 2 days that the event will last.