Pereira was selected by the National Road Safety Agency in the development of the ‘Save lives on the roads’ program to participate in the ‘Women who protect lives Forum’.

The coordinator of the education program of this institution, Elianed García, told El Diario that because it is the month of women, the municipality was chosen to carry out the forum ‘Women who protect lives 2023’ with emphasis on women who protect their life with road safety, while establishing a dialogue around possible actions to save lives on the road.-

PEREIRA THE CHOSEN

The city was selected because the National Agency and the Mobility Institute have been working on campaigns such as the Bike Skills program in which several children from rural and urban institutions have already received classes on bicycle skills, road safety regulations and They have also been provided with equipment for the safe practice of cycling as a means of transport; ‘Road Safety Promoters’ is another campaign made up of a group of tenth grade students who are receiving training to carry out their degree project within educational institutions on road safety.

The objective of this forum is to sensitize the participants about the importance of the gender approach in the transport sector and especially in road safety, specialists in the gender and mobility approach, the forum intends to highlight and make visible cases of testimonies of women behind the wheel, women motorbike, bicycle and public transport drivers.

Women have a greater participation in road accidents, being passengers of some type of vehicle (67%). Women between the ages of 15 and 30 participate to a greater extent in fatalities in the country, being passengers with 37%. Until December, 126 underage girls died, of which 61 (48%) were under 12 years of age.



PREJUDICES AND STEREOTYPES

In Colombian society there are still gender prejudices and stereotypes in mobility, the reality is that the perception of greater knowledge of the rules and their compliance predominates, as well as greater use of safety utensils by women, while men Men know the rules, but there are beliefs associated with evasion.

On the other hand, there are attitudes of rejection towards public transport drivers, as there are people who prefer not to get on buses or taxis because the person behind the wheel is a woman and at the same time there are young women who reiterate the fact that they feel safer in a vehicle that is driven by a woman.

The studies carried out have also shown that men are less tolerant when driving and are the ones who tend to be less cautious on the road. “It is reiterated that it is men who do not respect traffic signals more frequently and tend to exceed speed limits.”

FORUM

The welcome to this event will be in charge of the Vice Minister of Transportation, María Constanza García Alicastro, the director of ANSV, Juan Carlos Beltrán, and the director of Behavior, Lina Huari.

The content of the forum will be shared through two information panels, the first will discuss safe mobility as a gender issue and the second will consider the search for equality, making the voice of the participating women visible.

INTERESTED

Women who register will have a place to participate for free in this event that will be held at the Cráter Living Lab headquarters of the university foundation of the Andean Area, race 10, number 24-09, corner, on March 28, for To register, the ANSV will have a web page, which will be shared through the @movilidadpereira networks and will also be informed by the media.

This forum will be held in person and virtually, as it is a national event that will be broadcast on the Agency’s YouTube channel.