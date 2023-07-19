Home » Pereira will host the XXXIX Congreso Inmobiliario 2023
Fedelonjas makes the invitation to participate in the thirty-ninth version of the Real Estate Congress, which will take place for the first time in the capital of Risaraldo. From August 23 to 25, this event will be held with the participation of 700 real estate professionals from all over the country and 150 from Latin America.

For this opportunity, the congress will have cutting-edge academic content and the presence of panelists who will provide their knowledge and perspective on multiple aspects that influence the real estate sector. Likewise, there will be a wide range of exhibitors and a series of events that will allow sharing and socializing about Colombian real estate heritage.

“The new generations show an inclination to live in rent because they give priority to their quality of life, they prefer to live very close to their places of work or study, arrive by bicycle or even on foot and because they are much smaller homes they also look for spaces with less area. We must be prepared to meet this demand with new lifestyles”, indicated the executive president of Fedelonjas, Mario Ramírez, who adds that, in fact, “this will be one of the topics of analysis during the 39th National Congress of Fedelonjas that will be held at ExpoFuturo.

