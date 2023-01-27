There is no way to predict an earthquake, nor is it easy to know if there will be a landslide that will leave people trapped, or other natural phenomena, but it is possible to train members of rescue forces and equip them with tools and other elements.

This is precisely the case of the Official Fire Department, an organization that for some years has been strengthening in different rescue activities.

The director of this entity, Alejandro Arango, told El Diario that “we currently have 7 machines for fire service; some of them with the latest technology, equipment for the rescue of people trapped in vehicles or under structures. We have the canine component that is made up of 7 dogs that are essential for rescuing people. Regarding our human capital, we have firefighters certified in urban rescue, others trained to carry out rescues at height, such as on the Megacable or on the viaduct. This strengthening allows us to say that we have the most prepared fire department in the region and with the highest investments in the acquisition of different state-of-the-art equipment.”

Added to this is the construction of fire stations that have all the seismic resistance standards and that improve response times. Remember that a few years ago the main headquarters of this rescue organization in the city were reinforced, and at the moment a station is under construction in Villa Santana.