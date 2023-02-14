The director of the Official Fire Department of Pereira, Alejandro Arango Macías, announced that the structural engineer Santiago Velásquez Valencia, a member of the USAR Team – COL 22, was requested by the Colombian Presidency and the National Risk and Disaster Management Unit to support in building verification work in Turkey and Syria.

Santiago Velásquez, is 23 years old, is a Civil Engineer and Technician in Environmental Management System and Health Promotion; he has carried out studies in structural pathology, load lifting, USAR operations propping, operations safety and marking, INSARAG.

“I was called by the UNGD to support this humanitarian work in Turkey and I am willing to put my knowledge and all my experience into this work,” said engineer Velásquez.