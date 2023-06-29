Pereiran journalist attacked in Ukraine

Kramatorsk (Ukraine) was the scene 48 hours ago of an insane attack by the Russian army that mercilessly fired missiles at a building in broad daylight. The scene, which already seems part of the daily life of the inhabitants of a country fighting against the invasion, turned out to bring an unpleasant surprise to our country after it was confirmed that there were three wounded Colombians: the war correspondent, the Pereiran Catalina Gómez Ángel, the writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, and the former peace commissioner, Sergio Jaramillo.

Hold on Ukraine!

Héctor Abad Faciolince and Sergio Jaramillo arrived last Tuesday in a town near Kramatosk, they were accompanied by the Ukrainian journalist Victoria Amelina, who served as their guide and translator. There they collected many stories of its inhabitants and how they have had to endure the rigor of the bombings, of the Russian soldiers kidnapping and disappearing parents, children and siblings.

The presence of these two Colombians was due to their work with the ‘Aguanta Ukraine’ collective, which precisely rejects the invasion and seeks to make visible the horrors of war in order to find a peaceful solution. It was their last hours in the country at war and they arrived at a restaurant to meet their colleague and compatriot, Catalina Gómez.

Sergio Jaramillo: 56-year-old philosopher and diplomat, he was peace commissioner between 2012 and 2016. Today he is co-founder of ‘Aguanta Ukraine’

There they were sharing a dinner and, as Sergio Jaramillo recounted yesterday, “We heard a thud and suddenly everything went into slow motion, I saw splinters flying through the air and I felt pain in my leg, I thought it was something serious, then I saw Héctor Abad crawling, I thought he was also hurt.”

Victoria Amelina: 37-year-old Ukrainian writer and reporter, who has received several awards for her work uncovering war crimes in her country.

For his part, the famous Colombian writer recounted what happened to his colleague, the Ukrainian Victoria Amelina, who today is torn between life and death, “just before the explosion Sergio crouched down, everything went dark and when I turned to look, Victoria was sitting with her eyes closed, but she couldn’t see that she had blood or any wound, but some splinter or beam caused a trauma to her skull.

Héctor Abad: Writer and journalist famous for his award-winning work ‘El olvido que seremos’, he has traveled our country to recount events of the armed conflict.

Minutes after the attack and after shaking off the rubble, Catalina Gómez delivered a live report of the attack on the pizzeria where she was hanging out with her colleagues. Unusually, Russia and those who align with its ideology maintain that it was a legitimate attack because the Ukrainian military was meeting there; However, Héctor Abad was forceful in his condemnation of these events: “There are trenches, there are military bases where it is understood that the dynamics of war are different, but this was a restaurant, a place where there are civilians. If this is allowed, then tomorrow another attack can be justified because there were 20 civilians and one soldier.” With the passing of the last hours, it was learned that a Ukrainian provided information to the Russian army about this location, in addition to the fact that two S300 missiles hit there, leaving a balance of 60 injured, including a 17-month-old baby, and 11 dead. , of which three were children.