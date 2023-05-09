Pereiranas very close to qualifying for the finals in the Women’s League

Women’s Football |Las Matecañas have 23 points and are in fourth place in the standings

Julián Andrés Santa

Quite attractive was the duel last Sunday at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas between Deportivo Pereira and Santa Fe for date 14 of the Colombian League, where the public was able to observe four goals with a final draw of 2-2. The Risaraldenses faced one of the best women’s football teams in Colombia and were not inferior to this challenge, leaving very good feelings and with the controversy of the central defender who did not whistle a hand in the visitors’ area, thus leaving to decree a penalty in favor of the locals.

VERY CLOSE TO CLASSIFICATION

Carlos Ariel Osorio, coach of the women’s squad, has always stated that the team’s first goal is to qualify for the final round of the competition, which they already qualified for last year, reaching the semifinals. On this occasion, they are very close to achieving it again, by placing themselves in fourth place in the standings with 23 points, with nine units still in dispute.

MATCHES THAT REMAIN TO THE PEREIRANAS

By date 15, they must visit Atlético Bucaramanga, which is already eliminated with just six points. A victory would leave the Matecañas with more than 60% of the classification. Subsequently, they will receive América de Cali, the solid leader of the league, on the 16th and will close the round-robin phase, as visitors against Atlético Huila.

COMPLETE AN OUTSTANDING CAMPAIGN

In 13 games played, Deportivo Pereira for women has accumulated 23 points, the product of six wins, five draws and only two losses. They have scored 22 goals and conceded 16 for a difference of +6. They are in the group of the five teams that have the least losses this season, which is led by Santa Fe and Nacional with only one loss, followed by América, Cali and Pereira with two.

BEST VISITOR CAMPAIGN

Comparing the campaign of the Risaraldenses with their games played at home and away, away from home they have scored more points. At Hernán Ramírez Villegas they have only achieved two victories: 2-1 against Deportes Tolima and 3-0 against Deportivo Pasto. Draws have been the constant in their stadium after having tied 2-2 against Medellín; 1-1 vs Cali; 1-1 against Nacional and lost 1-2 against Cortuluá.

As visitors the numbers have been the following: victory 1-2 against Chicó; 0-3 win against Real Santander; 1-2 win against Millonarios; loss 0-3 against Junior; a 1-1 draw with La Equidad and a 1-2 victory at the home of Llaneros.

FEMALE LEAGUE POSITIONS

1. America. 31 points

2. Santa Fe. 28

3. National. 25

4. Deportivo Pereira. 23

5. Medellín. 23

6. Deportivo Cali. 23

7. Rangers. 22

8. Equity. 19

9. Cortuluá. 19

10. Junior. 17

11. Millionaires. 16

12. Wheels. 16

13. Boy. fifteen

14. Real Santander. 13

15. Bucaramanga. 6

16. Sports Grass. 6

17. Sports Tolima. 2

On the 15th date, the women’s Deportivo Pereira will visit Atlético Bucaramanga, this Saturday, May 13 at 3 in the afternoon.

DATE PROGRAMMING 15

Medellin vs Deportivo Cali

Chico vs Millionaires

Deportivo Tolima vs Deportivo Pasto

Atletico Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Pereira

Atlético Huila vs Junior

Santa Fe vs Equity

America vs National

Llaneros vs Cortulua