Pereirano in Colombia goalball team

Julián Andrés Santa

For the first time, a Pereiran is part of the Colombian goalball team. This is the para-athlete Miguel Ángel Moreno, who is part of the Social Inclusion project of the Pereira Sports Secretariat and culminated his participation with the national delegation in the Youth Parapan American Games that are held in Bogotá.

There in the Colombian capital, the man born in the Perla del Otún 16 years ago, added great experiences in his sport, goalball, facing Mexico, Peru, Argentina and El Salvador.

ABOUT HIS PROCESS

Juan David López Marín, coordinator of the Social Inclusion project of the Department of Sports of Pereira, referred to the process of the para-athlete. «Miguel Ángel arises from social inclusion programs, where he is given the opportunity to learn about physical activity and recreation and we project him towards Paralympic sport and today he is part of the Colombian team in goalball».

WHAT IS GOALBALL?

A discipline of Paralympic sport that consists of the competition of two teams, each one made up of three people with visual limitations. The objective is to score a goal with your hand into the opponent’s goal and a sound ball is used.

