Pereira’s enterprises have grown

by admin
The business rounds are a strategy that, from the Secretariat of Economic Development and Competitiveness, is advanced to strengthen the processes that the entity carries out with the entrepreneurs of the region. To participate in them, it is necessary to carry out the entire training and instruction process by the Secretariat:

“If a person wants to undertake and have the support of the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness and the Government of the city, they have to start by being linked to a Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Development (CEDE). Pereira has seven offices, with seven different sites in the city,” explained the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Mario León Ossa.

In addition to providing them with a space at trade fairs and making their ventures known, business rounds are held with Pereiran entrepreneurs that are an exchange of detailed information about their products, in order to expand their customer and supplier base.

Given
To date, 8 business roundtables have been held, impacting the sectors: Gastronomic with manufactured and non-manufactured products; hotel and tourism; services such as cleaning, disinfection, recycling, marketing and technology; textile; handmade; Pets, food and implements; kitchen machinery and implements and packaging with all materials, plastics, paper, cardboard and biodegradable.

