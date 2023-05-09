Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Bassa Djeri Sabirou impassable, Agoro Ismaïl scores again, the performances

The section on the performance of Togolese players playing on the continent will zoom in on the performance of Bassa Djeri Sabirou who no longer conceded goals in his last 2 meetings. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scores non-stop.

Morocco Retrieve pro/J25

Raja Casablanca was beaten at home by OC Khouribga 0 goal against 1. Togolese midfielder Roger Aholou started and played the whole game.

Tunisia/J6

Olympique Béja was sharply corrected by Us Monastir 0 goal against 3. The Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh played the whole match but could not cope with this collective sinking.

Ethiopia/J22

Wolkitie FC bit the dust this weekend against Saint Georges SC losing 1 goal against 2. Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scored his 21st goal of the season in the league. Saint Georges SC is still leader in the standings

Nigeria J17

Remo Stars FC played this weekend without Togolese striker Franck Mawuena with a shoulder injury. The team still won on the score of 2 goals to 1 in front of Plateau United.

Enyimba FC of Togolese international goalkeeper Bassa Djeri Sabirou gave a spanking to Gombe United beaten 5 goals to 0. The Togolese started in goal and played the whole game.

Djibouti/J15

Dikhil FC and ACS Hayableh of Togolese international goalkeeper Yao Gilles Djehani Nguissan drew 1 goal everywhere. The former member of Port FC of Djibouti made the entire meeting.