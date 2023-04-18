Home » Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl alone in the world, Agbozo Klousseh and Béja enormous
News

by admin
Togolese players playing on the continent have resumed with their different teams. As usual, the editorial staff offers a summary of their performances.

Tunisia/J3

The Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh and Olympique Béja had a great match against Esperance de Tunis, which they beat 2 goals to 0. The ex-captain of Dyto played the whole game.

Egypt/Friendly

SC Ismaily and Togolese striker Yaw Annor corrected Étoile du Sinaï 5 goals to 0 in a friendly. Yaw Annor played but did not score in this encounter.

DRC/Friendly

TP Mazembe was in a friendly this weekend against SC Don Bosco. Upon arrival, the two teams separated on a goalless draw with 0 goals everywhere. Togolese international defender Attey Youssif played the entire game.

Nigeria/J14

Togolese striker Franck Mawuena opened his goal tally this weekend with Remo Stars FC. His goal allowed his team to pocket 1 point against Bendel Insurance. 1 goal everywhere was the final score.

For his part, the Togolese goalkeeper Bassa Djéri Sabirou delivered an assist for the victory 2 goals to 1 Enyimba FC over Kwara United 2 goals to 1. The Togolese goalkeeper played the whole game

Ethiopia/J19

Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl continues to score goals. This weekend he scored his 18th goal of the season. His club, Saint Georges FC dominated Adama City 2 goals to 1. The Togolese was also a decisive passer.

