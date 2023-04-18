Perf. des Togolais d’Afrique: Ouro Agoro Ismaïl alone in the world, Agbozo Klousseh and Béja enormous

Togolese players playing on the continent have resumed with their different teams. As usual, the editorial staff offers a summary of their performances.

Tunisia/J3

The Togolese international defender Agbozo Klousseh and Olympique Béja had a great match against Esperance de Tunis, which they beat 2 goals to 0. The ex-captain of Dyto played the whole game.

Egypt/Friendly

SC Ismaily and Togolese striker Yaw Annor corrected Étoile du Sinaï 5 goals to 0 in a friendly. Yaw Annor played but did not score in this encounter.

DRC/Friendly

TP Mazembe was in a friendly this weekend against SC Don Bosco. Upon arrival, the two teams separated on a goalless draw with 0 goals everywhere. Togolese international defender Attey Youssif played the entire game.

Nigeria/J14

Togolese striker Franck Mawuena opened his goal tally this weekend with Remo Stars FC. His goal allowed his team to pocket 1 point against Bendel Insurance. 1 goal everywhere was the final score.

For his part, the Togolese goalkeeper Bassa Djéri Sabirou delivered an assist for the victory 2 goals to 1 Enyimba FC over Kwara United 2 goals to 1. The Togolese goalkeeper played the whole game

Ethiopia/J19

Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl continues to score goals. This weekend he scored his 18th goal of the season. His club, Saint Georges FC dominated Adama City 2 goals to 1. The Togolese was also a decisive passer.