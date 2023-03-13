A few days before the official publication of the list of players selected for the double confrontation between Togo and Burkina Faso, the sparrowhawks playing on the continent had to play matches with their different teams. Summary of their performance.

CAF-LDC/J4

Tchakéi Marouf the Togolese artilleryman has been talked about again. Against JS Kabylie, he scored a magnificent free kick from 25 meters, he has the secret. His Vita Club team lost 1 goal against 2. He was replaced in the 84th minute.

Morocco/D20

The Togolese midfielder Roger Aholou was very huge this weekend in the league. But Raja Casablanca lost after additional time 1 goal against 2 in front of Hassania Agadir. The only goal of the meeting bears the claws of Roger Aholou. Raja Casablanca remains 4th in the standings.

Tanzania/J25

Tanzania Prisons managed to beat Namungo FC at home 3 goals to 2. Togolese midfielder Blandja Seidou was not present for this match.

Djibouti/J10

Cf Gendarmerie was held in check at home by ACS Hayableh 0 goal everywhere final score. The Togolese international goalkeeper Yao Gilles Djehani Nguissan started and again achieved a clean sheet. The 5th since the start of the season.

Ethiopia/J16

On behalf of the 16th day of the Betking League, Saint Georges FC took over Ethiopian Insurance 2 goals to 1. Togolese international striker Ouro Agoro Ismaïl scored in this meeting. They are the leader with 35 points.

Egypt/J21

Nothing is going well for Yao Annor and his club Ismaily SC. They again conceded a goalless draw 0 goal everywhere during this day against Farco FC. Yao Annor came on in the second half. They are 16th in the Egyptian Premier League.