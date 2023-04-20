Perfect score for the Risaralda women’s U-13 team

Those directed by Juliana Londoño, have defeated Boyacá and Huila in the National Championship

Julian Andres Santa

In Bogotá, the qualifying zone for the National Interleague Women’s Championship in the Under-13 category is held, where the Risaralda team has a perfect score, having won in its first two rounds, showing that good game that characterizes the women’s teams of the department in its different categories and evidencing that the seedbed processes continue to bear fruit, even with many more joys to give to the department.

THEY WON 3-1 IN THEIR PREMIERE

In the duel corresponding to the first day, those led by Juliana Londoño defeated Boyacá 3-1, in a duel where the great figure was Lizeth Giraldo who scored twice, while Ashley Palacios was in charge of sealing the victory. After the premiere in the U-13 national competition, this was stated by the coach, who is also a technical assistant for Deportivo Pereira Femenino.

“It was a very positive balance, we found ourselves facing an opponent who also works and prepares, however, the group knew how to respond to everything that the rival proposed to us, we had high expectations for this game, backed by a very good job that is being done and we get the result in favor of the hand of all these girls”.

THEY BEAT HUILA 1-0

Yesterday for the second day, Risaralda once again got the three points, thus reaching six after having defeated his counterpart from Huila by the slightest difference. The only goal was scored by María Antonia Zapata at minute 35. In said commitment, the departmental team formed with the following players: Dahiana Suárez; Mariana Toro, Tatiana Garcia, Lizeth Giraldo, Isabella Morales; Ashley Gamboa, Gerald Rubiano; Isabella Oviedo, Manuela Palacios, María Zapata and María Sepúlveda.

HIGHLIGHTS WHAT THE GROUP DONE

“It was not an easy match, we found ourselves facing an opponent who made quite a lot of physical demands on us, I think that the height at times played a trick on us, however the group managed to overcome and overcome all these types of external factors and thanks to all that work that we have been doing as a team and family, we got a result in favor and a victory”, pointed out the coach Juliana Londoño.

REST OF THE RISARALDA CALENDAR

Date 3: Tomorrow. 1:30 p.m. Valley vs. Risaralda

Date 4: Friday. 1:30 p.m. Bogota vs. Risaralda

Date 5: Sunday. 11:30 a.m. Casanare vs. Risaralda

TECHNICAL CORPS OF RISARALDA

Technical director: Juliana Londoño

Assistant coach: Jonathan Galindo

Physical trainer: Edwin Hernández

Physiotherapist: Sara Montenegro