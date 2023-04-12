We talked to Dr. Jorge Chudyk, medical surgeon specializing in interventional Neuroradiology on the complex Carotid Angioplasty surgery performed for the first time on three patients at the Health Foundation Area 2 Hospital.

The procedure was carried out in the Hemodynamics room of the Tesãi Foundation’s Operating Room and it represents another “giant leap” in the treatment of neurovascular pathologies.

Procedure

Dr. Chudyk stated that this procedure involved the placement of a stent. “It is a small metal tube that is placed in the carotid artery, at neck level, for those patients who, due to their history of hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol, in addition to smoking, accumulate plaques of fat, and this is decreasing. the lumen of the artery,” he explained.

The beneficiaries were two male patients, aged between 55 and 86 years, as well as a 65-year-old woman, who have already been discharged and are progressing favorably.

cerebrovascular accident

The specialist said that this anomaly over time forms small clots that affect blood circulation within the brain, causing a potential threat of suffering a stroke, the well-known stroke.

“To prevent this from happening, especially in patients who have already had a stroke, one must place this metal tube (stent) to recover the caliber of the artery and to protect that fat plaque that remains outside the stent,” he said. .

multidisciplinary approach

He noted that with this delicate surgery the risk of a first stroke is avoided in a person who never had these events, or a new event in those who already had it. A whole multidisciplinary team is in charge of monitoring with specialists in clinical neurology, medical clinic, vascular surgery, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, as well as support from therapy nursing, pharmacy staff, among others.

Dr. Jorge Chudyk

Graduate of the Federal University of the State of Rio de Janeiro, UNIRIO, Brazil. Specialist in imaging diagnosis at the University of Buenos Aires. Subspecialist in Interventional Neuro radiology at Eneri Medical Institute, Buenos Aires. Currently Neuro Radiologist Interventionist at the Hospital of the Foundation Tesãi of Ciudad del Este and the Hospital Minister Costa Cavalcanti of Foz de Iguazú.