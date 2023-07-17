Performance deterioration despite reopening in China… Dark skinned cosmetics industry

LG H&H 2Q operating profit expected to be 15.1↓… Amore fell far short of market expectations

Seeking market expansion to North America and Japan… Achievements so far ‘Mimi’

(Etoday)

It is analyzed that despite China‘s re-opening (resumption of economic activity), the second quarter performance of major domestic cosmetics industries has been sluggish. Each company plans to expand its market to North America and Japan as a solution to improve performance, but it is expected that it will take a considerable amount of time to achieve actual results.

According to FnGuide, a financial information company, on the 17th, LG Household & Health Care is expected to record KRW 1.8323 trillion in sales and KRW 183.8 billion in operating profit in the second quarter. Compared to the same period last year, sales and operating profit decreased by 1.6% and 15.1%, respectively.

As the Chinese economy deteriorated after Corona 19, LG Household & Health Care’s profitability has deteriorated since last year. On a consolidated basis, annual sales last year were 7,185.8 billion won, down 11.2% from the same period last year. During this period, operating profit also plunged 44.9% to only 711.1 billion won.

Amorepacific is in a similar situation. In the second quarter, sales are expected to drop 0.22% year-on-year to KRW 943.7 billion, and operating profit is expected to turn to the black with KRW 37.7 billion. Operating profit turned to black, but fell short of market expectations. This is because the market initially observed Amorepacific’s second quarter operating profit at around 50 billion won.

Park Shin-ae, an analyst at KB Securities, predicted, “Amorepacific’s second quarter operating profit will be 39 billion won, 24 percent below market expectations (50 billion won).” It also lowered its annual earnings. Analyst Park said, “We are lowering Amorepacific’s 2023 and 2024 consolidated operating profit estimates by 20% and 17%, respectively.” “We also lower our duty-free sales estimates by 30% and 32%, respectively.”

The sluggish performance of cosmetics companies is interpreted as a result of a sharp decline in sales in China, which was a major export country, and a decrease in performance at duty-free shops. Expectations were high that earnings would improve with the reopening in China, but the mood has been slower than expected. This is because the ‘patriotic consumption trend’ of purchasing domestic products has spread during the Corona 19 period, and the quality of Chinese products has also improved, leading to good cost-effectiveness in the local market. It seems that Chinese consumers no longer prefer products from large cosmetics companies, but rather various brands.

Accordingly, cosmetics companies are also expanding their sales channels to countries other than China. LG H&H is actively expanding its business in North America. In 2019, starting with the US cosmetics ‘Avon’, it invested about 600 billion won by acquiring the Asian and North American business rights of the derma cosmetics brand ‘Physiogel’ and the hair care brand ‘Boinka’ in turn.

An official from LG Household & Health Care said, “We are expanding our overseas business in accordance with local market conditions and the position of LG Household & Health Care’s brand in overseas countries such as China, North America, and Japan.” We plan to expand and strengthen our digital capabilities.”

Amorepacific is also targeting the North American and Japanese markets. In North America, it introduced the ‘Laneige’ brand, and in Japan, it is promoting the official entry of ‘Hera’ and ‘Aestura’ following Laneige.

However, there are still no clear results in the North American and Japanese markets. Park Eun-kyung, a senior researcher at Samsung Securities, was concerned that “the duty-free business environment as well as in China is facing structural difficulties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

